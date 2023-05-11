If you took his one-inning span in the bottom of the fourth and the top of the fifth, Jake Meadows’ contribution to Shady Spring’s elimination-game matchup with county rival Independence would have been deemed a successful day.
Given the outcome — the defending Region 3 champion Tigers staved off elimination with a 5-4 victory in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament — it was one to remember.
Meadows had a key assist from the outfield in the top of the fourth and then his shot down the left field line resulted in an error but plated two runs that gave the Tigers a 4-1 lead.
He saved one last piece of heroics for the seventh when he came in to pitch and, despite giving up a three-run home run to James Williams (he was charged with one of the three runs), he pitched out it to give the Tigers the victory.
He’s had games where he made a key contribution on offense, or on defense, or on the mound. Given the stakes Thursday night, not like this.
“I’ve had some, but not as big as this game, not in a sectional game like this,” Meadows said. “Shady versus Indy, everybody knows the rivalry. Just making those big plays, being that guy, being that dog, I love it.”
He was certainly the alpha dog in the bottom of the fourth when, with two outs, he lofted a ball down the left field line that kept hooking. Left fielder Caleb Riddle appeared to lose the ball momentarily in the sun. It hit his glove and glanced off, allowing Aiden Calvert, who reached on an error, and Tyler Reed, who walked, to score making it 4-1.
“Jake’s kind of been struggling this year against Indy pitchers so I told him to slap it the other way,” Shady Spring coach and big brother Jordan Meadows said. “He got underneath it and hit it in the outfield, it was sunny, and the guy (Riddle) couldn’t really see it. I don’t know if it was an error or not but he put it in play and made something happen.”
In the top of fifth he made a key assist from the outfield, shades of Tyler Mackey gunning an Independence player last year in the sectional tournament that helped the Tigers end up making the state tournament.
Cole Cunningham blooped one in front of Meadows and Clay Basham was on his horse around third. Coach Scott Cuthbert said there was no way he was going to hold him.
“That’s a chance we’re going to take, it’s almost automatic for us,” Cuthbert said. “We teach with two outs on a base hit we’re going to try to score. He made a great play, he made a perfect throw, and we got out. That’s just the way this game works.”
It ended up being a lift to Shady Spring.
“That was a momentum booster for sure,” Jordan Meadows said. “That’s one thing Jake’s better than me at and that’s arm strength, I’ll give him that.”
Cash McCall had a big sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth as well, as Shady manufactured a run to make it 5-1. Catcher Brody Seabolt reached on an error and Austin Turrentine was inserted as courtesy runner. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a passed ball. Moments later, McCall cashed him in with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.
In the top of the seventh, Colten Tate, who had done yeoman’s work for four-plus innings after replacing starter Reed with two outs in the second inning, ran into some trouble. He walked Brandon Kiblinger, and Basham, who hit over .500 the second half of the season, doubled.
Jordan Meadows turned to his brother Jake on the mound and after inducing Monroe to fly out to first base, faced Williams.
Williams launched a shot well over the left field fence on a 2-1 count to make it 5-4.
Ironically, clearing the bases seemed to calm down the situation.
“It was big, and it cut into the score and put some pressure on (Shady Spring), but at the same time sometimes when you clear the bases it kills rallies,” Cuthbert said. “You’re not going to take it off the board.”
“Sometimes that happens,” Jake Meadows said. “I was down in the count 3-1 and I had to throw him a strike and he just got ahold of it. I was thinking to myself that I still had the lead, I’ve been in that position before and I just had to finish it off.”
Tate had been lights out after replacing Reed with two outs in the second.
Tate gave up two hits, two runs (he was charged with two on Williams’ home run) and he walked four and struck out six. He threw 92 pitches, 55 for strikes. Reed threw 30 and at that point Meadows decided to roll the dice.
“Reed was getting tired after catching all week, but Tate dialed in,” the coach said. “We stopped (Reed) at 30, and we weren’t looking to tomorrow, we were playing to win today, but we’ve got to play for the future, so we stopped him at 30 so he can pitch tomorrow. Tate is a senior and he did his job. He threw strikes, pitched to contact.”
He ended up striking out Cunningham and Levi Barnett to end it.
Basham went five innings and really pitched a tremendous game, allowing just three hits and he had 11 strikeouts. He threw 106 pitches and 61 were strikes. Two of the Tigers’ five runs were scored by runners who reached on one of the Patriots’ three errors. The third allowed two runs to score.
“We couldn’t have asked Clay to pitch a better game,” Cuthbert said. “He did a great job today. A few mistakes here and there and that was the difference between him pithing another inning.”
Barnett had one of three Independence singles in the first inning, his scoring Monroe with the game’s first run to give the Patriots a lead they held shortly.
Calvert’s double in the second inning scored Tate, who led off the inning with a single.
Shady made it 2-1 when Cam Manns slid across the plate headfirst on a wild pitch in the third inning.
Shady will next host Nicholas County Friday at 6 p.m. with hopes of stretching the tournament to Saturday.
Indy 100 000 3 — 4 7 3
SS 011 201 x — 5 3 1
Pitchers and catchers – Indy: Clay Basham, Cole Cunningham (6) and James Williams. SS: Tyler Reed, Colten Tate (2), Jake Meadows (7) and Brody Seabolt, Tyler Reed (7). WP – Tate. LP – Basham. Hitting – Indy: Clay Basham 1-2 (2b, run), J.D. Monroe 1-4 (run), James Williams 2-4 (hr, run, 3 rbi),Cole Cunningham 1-4, Levin Barnett 1-4 (rbi), Caleb Riddle 1-3, Brandon Kiblinger (run). SS: Cam Manns 1-3 (run), Colten Tate 1-3 (run), Aiden Calvert 1-2 (2b, run), Tyler Reed (run), Austin Turrentine (run).
