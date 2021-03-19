Meadow Bridge takes down Midland Trail

MEADOW BRIDGE — Meadow Bridge head boys basketball coach Mark Gladwell wasn't quite sure what to expect from his team Friday night.
Hampered by a two-week layoff due to Covid restrictions that delayed the start of their season, the Wildcats were playing just their second game of the season.
Coming to town was Fayette County rival Midland Trail, whick had five games under its belt on the young campaign.
What the veteran Meadow Bridge coach witnessed was a monumental effort.
Paced by 16-point apiece from seniors Hunter Claypool and Logan Hatfield, the Wildcats took control early and roared past their neighbors from Hico, 52-43.
Coming off a tough overtime loss to Richwood Wednesday night, Gladwell was pleased after the win.
"A great win tonight," Gladwell said. "A great Fayette County rivalry game where both teams always play hard. From the first game against Richwood to tonight was night-and-day different. We didn't look like the same team."
Meadow Bridge (1-1) set the tone early, sparked by long balls from Claypool and Rian Cooper. According to plan, that would be the only two 3s of the night as Meadow Bridge would do most of its damage in the paint.
When the first quarter horn sounded, the Wildcats held a 20-9 advantage with 15 points coming from Hatfield and Claypool.
"The kids shot the ball well. We only took six 3s tonight, which was key," Gladwell said. "We talked about needing to get the ball inside. The two seniors had 16 apiece tonight and that is the kind of leadership we need. I think the first quarter was really key. Getting that little bit of cushion really relaxed us a little bit and allowed us to keep the momentum."
Trail would briefly get the game back within seven points after back-to-back buckets from Aidan Lesher opened the second quarter, but that would be as close as the visitors would get the rest of the way.
Lesher led the Patriots' attack with a game-high 21 points.
"We came out flat. When they punched us in the mouth, instead of us rolling up our sleeves and saying let's go, we kinda backed down from them," Midland Trail head coach Curtis Miller said. "At that point we have to have someone that steps up and says that's not going to happen tonight. That wasn't there for us tonight."
Fighting off a nearly four-minute drought, Meadow Bridge ran off six straight points to take a 13-point lead and was ahead 29-19 at the break.
The Patriots (3-3) turned up the pressure in the third quarter, again cutting the lead back to seven with 2:49 to play in the period.
With Trail making a run, the game took an abrupt turn on a foul called on Midland Trail guard Indy Eades.
Flying in on a missed shot, Eades appeared to have made an acrobatic stickback to cut the lead down to five. Unfortunately for Trail, Eades was ruled over the back and the bucket was wiped away, much to the chagrin of the Patriot fans and coaches.
"That was a big play, but we talk about that all the time. There are going to be things that happen on the court that we don't agree with. That is basketball," Miller said. "It is how you react after that that shows who you are. When that happened, instead of us settling down and playing defense, we decided we weren't going to give effort and we gave up a layup."
The Wildcats responded with eight straight points to end the quarter leading 42-27.
"I thought as the game went on and the pressure was cranked up, our guards did as well as they could," Gladwell said. "Tonight we had our legs under us down the stretch. Trail's pressure is really good. Their guards are as quick as anybody we are gonna see. We knew we would struggle with that, but we were happy with the effort."
On a tough shooting night, Trail was also a mere 7-of-16 from the free throw line.
"We didn't shoot the ball well and we didn't shoot foul shots well. When shots aren't falling you have to create your offense with defense. When you don't play defense, bad things are going to happen," Miller said. "It was almost like we didn't want to be here tonight. Kudos to Meadow Bridge, they played harder."
"I told our guys every time we come down here it is a dogfight. Records don't matter, they are going to play hard because they want to beat you. If you don't match their intensity, then we are in for a battle. We didn't match their intensity tonight. They were better than us tonight and they deserved to win."
Midland Trail
Brendan Zackoski 3, Aidan Lester 21, John Paul Morrison 5, Indy Eades 6, Matthew Light 2, Bo Persinger 6.
Meadow Bridge
Hunter Claypool 16, Logan Hatfield 16, Caidan Connor 2, Rian Cooper 7, Conner Mullins 6, Kyle Hinken 3, Jaden Gladwell 2.
MT: 9 10 8 16 — 43
MB: 20 9 13 10 — 52
3-point goals: MT: 2 (Persinger), MB: 3 (Claypool, Cooper, Hinken). Fouled out: none