FAIRLEA – Perhaps an angel in a No. 12 jersey was perched on his shoulder.
Maddex McMillen knew the play, he’s heard the call before and there was no way he was going to let down his teammates this time.
And he didn’t.
McMillen’s fifth 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining was the difference as the Flying Eagles opened the season with a thrilling 66-65 victory over rival Greenbrier East Friday night in Fairlea.
“The crazy thing is, a play like that happened last year against Shady (Spring) and Dwayne (Richardson) passed it to me,” McMillen said. “I had the ball wide open, and I missed it. Coach (Mike) Fowlkes in the huddle said, ‘We’re going to go ‘Fake to pick’ He was going to go baseline to me on pretty much the same play and Elijah kicked it to me and I made it. Crazy.”
Elijah Redfern, who carried the scoring load for a long streak in the second half, at one point scoring 12 straight, dribbled the ball down the left side and nearly lost the ball out of bounds. He recovered and dribbled toward the foul line.
McMillen at that point released from underneath the basket, to the left baseline 3 line and squared up and released. As the ball spun toward the basket, coach Ron Kidd came up out of his seat as if he knew it was going down.
“I always feel confident when Maddex McMillen squares up for the shot,” Kidd said. “I’m just glad Maddex wanted the ball at that point, and he stood up. I thought Redfern made a heck of a pass at the right time.”
It splashed down and pandemonium ensued.
Only seconds earlier in a nearly packed house, pandemonium had ensued for the Spartans, when Aaron Griffith made a pair of free throws to give East a 65-63 lead with 14.1 seconds left.
Coming down the stretch it did not look good for the Flying Eagles. Despite some great offensive work by Redfern, who scored 12 straight at one point to keep Woodrow in the game, East got what looked to be a key run.
Up 50-49, Goose Gabbert hit a 3 and Adam Seams a two to give the Spartans a six-point lead.
After a Redfern free throw, Monquelle Davis and Griffith had shots to give the Spartans a nine-point lead and it stood that way at the 3:11 mark.
That’s when Woodrow fought back, and two defensive plays finished off an 11-2 run.
On the first, defensive specialist Elijah Waller, who had earlier taken a big charge, scrambled for the ball on his side and knocked it loose. Keynan Cook, who earlier this week signed his national letter of intent to play football at Georgetown, picked it up and was able to score, making it 63-61.
Then Redfern, despite some early foul trouble that sent him to the bench for a long portion of the first half, made a big play, tipping the ball away from a Spartans player to himself and he scored to tie the game with 1:18 left.
“Two great defensive plays,” Kidd said. “I thought Waller got on the floor and got that loose ball and that was big. He took a charge for us that was big in that last two minutes. And Redfern’s tip to himself was big in that last two. Those two guys are defensive backs for the football team so they should get their hands on the ball.”
“I saw the ball and I knew the time was coming down and a big play had to happen,” Redfern said of the defensive play that tied the game at 63-63. ‘I knew that I could make that play and it ended up helping us win the game.”
Redfern, who had 18 points in the game, had a nice stretch between the third and fourth that kept Woodrow in the game, with 12 straight, twice a pair of free throws tying the game and another pair giving the Eagles the lead.
“He’s a big-time scorer and I think against anybody he can score and he kind of took over the game for us at a time when we couldn’t score,” Kidd said. “He’s a playmaker and we will take everything he gives.”
“I was just taking what the defense gave me,” Redfern said.
Seams had 15 for the Spartans, Griffith 11 and Bryson Brammer had 10.
McMillen led all scorers with 25, 16 in the first half.
Woodrow led by as many as nine in the first half but Greenbrier East used an extended 15-2 run that helped the Spartans take a 34-31 lead at the half.
East led by as many as nine in that second half.
“They got us in football, so we knew we had to come down here and even things up with them,” McMillen said.
“I think that’s the biggest shot I’ve had, especially against a team like this.”
Greenbrier East coach Jared Patton was unavailable for comment after the game.
Greenbrier East (1-3) will host Radford, Va., Saturday, while Woodrow (1-0) will be back in action Wednesday, hosting Bluefield.
Woodrow Wilson (1-0)
Keynan Cook 2 5-6 9, Maddex McMillen 10 0-0 25, Mike Miller 1 0-0 2, Sam Peck 2 0-2 6, Elijah Redfern 5 7-8 18, Zan Hill 0 0-0 0, Caleb Gravely 0 0-0 0, Landyn Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Elijah Waller 0 0-0 0, Jaylon Walton 3 0-0 6, Brayden Hawthorne 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23 12-16 66
Greenbrier East (1-3)
Zach Patton 2 2-4 6, Adam Seams 5 4-6 15, Monquelle Davis 1 2-4 4, Goose Gabbert 3 2-4 9, Aaron Griffith 4 3-4 11, Gabe Patton 1 0-0 3, Kaiden Huffman 2 3-3 7, Jude Libby 0 0-0 0, Bryson Brammer 4 0-0 10. TOTALS: 22 16-25 65
WW 16 15 15 20 - 66
GE 13 21 13 18 - 65
Three-point goals – WW: 5 (McMillen 5, Peck 2, Redfern) GE: 5 (Seams, Gabbert, G. Patton, Brammer 2) Fouled out – None.