McMillen makes move to QB work

Woodrow Wilson’s Maddex McMillen wasn’t necessarily a reluctant quarterback.
But he wasn’t exactly sure he could envision the move from the backfield to under center prior to his first day of football practice as a freshman Flying Eagle being any more than an experiment.
“I was pretty sold (on it) but in the beginning I was having doubts (because) it was such a new position for me,” McMillen said. “Going from never playing quarterback to quarterback in high school is a big change. You’ve got to know every play for everybody. It was frustrating.”
Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett saw something that McMillen did not before he even showed up at practice.
“I watched Maddex when he was in middle school,” Sarrett said. “He was an athlete. Maddex could come out here and play any spot he wanted.”
Fast forward three years and McMillen enters camp a rising senior with the mindset of a gunslinger.
“I feel a lot more confident this year in my abilities,” McMillen said. “Just being able to make plays that I didn’t think I could at the beginning of last year. My confidence has gotten a lot better.”
He is coming off a summer that saw him venture out on the road with Gain Sports and he was turning heads at every stop along the way. He did the organization’s bus tour, a week-long excursion, making stops at colleges and 7-on-7s along the Eastern seaboard.
“We went to 10 states in eight days and went to over over 20 colleges, doing camps, unofficial visits and 7-on-7s,” McMillen said. “It was a really fun time. It was a lot of travel. Just travel and play football for eight straight days.”
Stops included South Carolina, Furman, N.C. State, WVU, Richmond, Wofford and several other colleges.
The Morgantown stop for a 7-on-7 tournament was especially memorable.
“We were actually 7-0 and lost the last game,” McMillen said. “That was a real fun time.
The Gain Sports Twitter feed tweeted that McMillen was a rising player who “hasn’t scratched the surface.”
Sarrett remembers exactly when the blinders came off and everything came into focus for McMillen. The moment where the surface was officially considered scratched.
“The Huntington High game,” Sarrett said of last season’s game against the Highlanders. “He really came on. I tell you what, we probably could have had 500 yards passing if we had caught the ball. After that he just caught on fire. You had Huntington High, you had the Greenbrier East game and then the GW game. Shoot, he was rolling.”
Rolling all the way to a record. The quarterback who entered high school at a new position had morphed into a record-setting performer, completing a record 26 passes in that game. Two weeks later against GW he threw for a school-record 366 yards.
“I never would have thought that in eighth grade coming into high school,” McMillen said of the records. “It is a big achievement and a big honor and great to have my name with (the other record holders).”
In that span, McMillen completed 50 of 79 passes (63.2 percent) for 801 yards and eight touchdowns. For the eight-game season McMillen was 92-of-169 (54.4 percent) for 1,401 yards and 13 touchdowns, just 40 yards shy of the season record. He also rushed for over 200 yards and a team-best five touchdowns.
It’s not records or numbers that motivate McMillen. It’s wins, and he is ready to lead Woodrow Wilson to more of those this season.
“I’m just here to play, have fun with everybody and win,” he said. “I think this team can surprise a lot of people. We have a lot of the skill we had last year back. We lost Jace (Colucci, the team’s leading receiver with 29 catches for 558 yards and seven touchdowns) and Hezekyiah (Creasy, the team’s leading rusher with 79 carries, 482 yards), but other than that we are pretty much reloaded and all of them have gotten stronger and faster. I feel like we have what we need to succeed this year.”
He does return an arsenal of receivers, led by Keynan Cook, who caught 33 passes for 385 yards and two touchdowns, Elijah Redfern (17-263-3) and Tylai Kimble (12-155-1). That trio combined for 64.6 percent of the team’s catches (62 of 96), 55.8 percent of the receiving yards (803-1,440) and 46.2 percent of the touchdown receptions (6 of 13).
Sarrett knows his record-setting quarterback will play a big role in the type of season the Flying Eagles have.
“We will go as far as Maddex McMillen and those receivers want us to go,” Sarrett said. “I told him the other day, this is your team. They will go wherever you want them to go, so take them.”
Woodrow Wilson opens the season on Aug. 27 hosting Riverside.