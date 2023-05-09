Jayden McLain was not going to have any of it.
As soon as Oak Hill coach Chris Hendrick started to the mound in the bottom of the seventh, with the Red Devils leading 8-3, McLain waved him back.
Hendrick wasn’t coming out to pull the ace, just offer him a bit of advice.
“I told him he had 10 pitches left,” said Hendrick, who made the visit when McLain was just about to 100 pitches (a pitcher can throw 110 plus the batter he is facing when he gets to 110). “I said, ‘I’m rolling with you, get these two (at the bottom of the order). We don’t want to get back to the top of the order and give them any type of life.’ and that is the type of adversity he is able to overcome.”
He did just that. He did give up a run and two hits – he had been working on a one-hitter through six – but ended up striking out the side, including Connor Mollohan, who had a bases-clearing triple in the third to give the Flying Eagles a 3-2 lead, to end the game at 8-4.
“I wanted that third out in the seventh inning just to be able to jump around and celebrate the win,” McLain said.
“I didn’t want to be taken out. “
He was at 108 pitches when he faced his final batter and finished with 113, 73 for strikes. What really kept him around was the fact that he threw just 17 pitches in the first two innings — seven in the second — and he struck out 12.
“My fastball was working mainly,” McLain said. “I barely threw my curveball this game. I was blowing my fastball by them; I was feeling good coming into the game.”
“He’s been a bulldog all year for us,” Hendrick said. “He’s a veteran pitcher. He works batters, he knows how to hit locations. We didn’t call any pitches because we have so much confidence in him. There was no game bigger than this and I didn’t want anyone but him on the mound.”
Woodrow Wilson coach Mike McKinney would probably rather see anyone other than McLain, who has beaten Woodrow twice now, the last time a 1-0 decision in Oak Hill.
“That’s a real solid pitcher right there,” McKinney said. “Probably as solid a pitcher as we have seen this year. We have to figure out how to put the ball in play. When he wants to, he throws his curveball for strikes and really kept our hitters off balance.”
While Woodrow was off balance for a good portion of the night thanks to McLain’s pitching, Oak Hill’s patience at the plate paid off twofold.
First, they were able to get Woodrow starter Isaiah Patterson out of the game in the sixth.
“That’s what we talked about before the game, work his counts,” Hendrick said of Patterson. “We had seen Patterson once and he is very good up there (on the mound). If we could work him deep in counts and spoil some pitches, I want him out of there in five. It took us six to get him there, but we did our job.”
That paid dividends in the seventh, when Ari Payne, who came in and got a strikeout to end the sixth and generally has pretty good control, had trouble with his location.
That brought on the second dividend Oak Hill cashed because of its patience at the plate. With the score tied at 3-3, Payne walked the first five batters he faced and all five would score runs.
Aiden Smith, Micah McCarraher and Cole Legg loaded the bases and walks to McLain and Owen Grose scored Saylem Blake (running for Smith, who was hit on the ankle on a pickoff attempt at second and had to be taken from the game) and McCarraher to give Oak Hill a 5-3 lead. They were not done. Gabe Truman was hit by a pitch, getting an RBI the hard way, Hunter Elswick hit a sky ball that fell between left field, short and third base and Cole Nelson hit a sac fly to make it 8-3.
Five runs scored on one hit in the seventh.
“He wasn’t throwing strikes at all so our mentality coming up to the plate was sit there and watch the ball pretty much,” McLain said. “And it if it happened to be a strike, go for it.”
The game certainly illustrated the fact that walks will turn into runs and fast in the high school game. Six of eight Oak Hill runs were scored by runners who reached via the free pass and three of Woodrow Wilson’s four scored on walks.
Oak Hill took an early 2-0 lead in the first when McLain walked, stole second and scored on Truman’s single. Truman would score on an error after a throw to first on a grounder sailed past the first baseman.
Woodrow came back to take a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third, using three walks to Patterson, Jackson Gambrell and Chase Tolliver to load them for Mollohan, whose one-out triple cleared the bases.
Oak Hill would tie it on a sacrifice fly by Nelson in the top of the fourth.
The good news for Woodrow Wilson is the Flying Eagles will host an elimination game against Princeton Wednesday at Epling Stadium.
“The silver lining is we get to play here, and we are getting more comfortable here, we haven’t played here a lot, we’ve been on the road a lot this year,” McKinney said. “And Princeton is a good team. They get hot at the right time. They hit the ball well.”
For Oak Hill, a trip to Greenbrier East comes on Wednesday. The No. 3 seed Red Devils felt they were a bit slighted in the section seeding because they beat Woodrow Wilson 1-0 earlier in the season.
“We felt in our minds we had the two seed locked,” Hendrick said. “We beat Woodrow in the regular season, went down and did the job against Princeton and we lost 4-2 to East. We told the guys we have to line them up and play them one at a time.”
Patterson gave up just four hits, three runs, one earned, with four walks and eight strikeouts.
OH 200 100 5 — 8 5 1
WW 003 000 1 — 4 3 2
Battery – OH: Jayden McLain and Gabe Truman; WW: Isaiah Patterson, Ari Payne (6), Chase Tolliver (7) and Connor Mollohan. WP – McLain. LP – Payne. Hitting – OH: Cole Legg 1-3 (run), Jayden McLain (2 runs, rbi), Owen Grose (run, rbi), Gabe Truman 2-3 (2 runs, 2 rbis), Hunter Elswick 2-4 (rbi), Cole Nelson (rbi), Connor Smith (rbi), Saylem Blake (run), Micah McCarraher (run). WW: Jackson Gambrell 1-3 (run), Chase Tolliver 1-3 (runs, rbi), Mollohan 1-4 (3b, 3 rbi), Andrew Lovell (run), Luke Barnes (run).
