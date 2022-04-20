OAK HILL — By the time the pitchers duel commenced, Woodrow Wilson had spotted Oak Hill a four-run lead.
And that was more than enough cushion for Jayden McLain.
The Oak Hill starter held the Flying Eagles to three hits in his third complete game of the season, and the Red Devils added a run in the sixth inning for a 6-1 win on a windy Wednesday evening at Jerry Epperly Field.
McLain fell behind 1-0 early but Oak Hill got him three runs in the first and two in the second. McLain took care of the rest.
The sophomore right-hander struck out nine and walked two, and Woodrow's run was unearned.
"I take a lot of pride (in going the distance)," McLain said. "Start, throwing strikes. Just continue through the game doing the best I can and helping the team out. My curveball was working for me, along with the fastball getting by hitters. I'd get deep in the count, just got to go back, act like it's 0-0 and just throw strikes."
"That's what we expect out of him," Oak Hill coach Matt Boyd said. "When he gets the ball, we expect him to go seven. I thought he threw well. Threw a lot of strikes. That's what we've got to have. With our situation with pitching, when he's on the mound we need him to go the distance. He did a super job."
Meanwhile, Woodrow starter Micah Clay pitched just as well. The difference was he was victimized by five errors behind him that led to four unearned runs.
"It's tough. You can't beat them when you do that," Woodrow coach J.P. Stevens said. "Both teams had three hits. It is what it is. ... As far as hitting goes, that McLain kid's pretty tough. So I would say it was more his pitching than our hitting."
The Red Devils scored five runs over the first two innings thanks to a pair of errors and a misplayed ball in the outfield.
But Clay was unfazed. After Braylan Thomas reached on an error to start the third, Clay struck out the next three batters, then retired the side in the fourth.
Two more Woodrow errors in the fifth led to another unearned run, but Clay got a strikeout to end the inning and his night at 104 pitches.
"That's definitely Micah's best start," Woodrow coach J.P. Stevens said. "He hadn't been throwing strikes coming into this one and he throws one walk."
Clay finished with seven strikeouts and only one walk while scattering six hits. But the four-run deficit proved tough to overcome.
"We put five runs up, so that gives me a little bit of room to work," McLain said. "But I still acted like it was a 0-0 game and just did my best."
Daniel Dickenson, who had two of Woodrow's three hits, drove in Connor Mollohan in the top of the first after Mollohan reached on an error and was sacrificed to second.
Oak Hill responded with three runs in the bottom half. Zane Wolfe led off with a single, stole second and third and then scored as Braxton Hall was reaching on an error.
Hall moved to third when McLain reached on a fly ball that dropped in after the right fielder slipped just as he was camping under it. An infield single by Jessie Ward drove in Hall and McLain scored on Thomas' sac fly.
The second inning played out similarly. Connor Roberts led off with a single, was sacrificed to second and scored on a single by Wolfe. The inning was extended by an error, and Wolfe scored on a sac fly from McLain.
McLain averted potential damage in the sixth. He gave up Dickenson's second hit on a 1-2 pitch and issued his first walk of the game to Blake Stratton with one out, but got a flyout and strikeout to get out of it.
He pitched around a two-out walk in the seventh to wrap up the complete game with 107 pitches, 66 for strikes.
Oak Hill will host Greenbrier East on Friday. Woodrow will visit Nicholas County today to resume a game that had been suspended on April 6, then will play the regularly scheduled game.
