For Independence’s Braxton McKinney, the move from linebacker back to the defensive line wasn’t just a move of necessity, it was a move that returned the 6-foot, 220-pound senior to his comfort zone.
Back at defensive end this season, McKinney has flourished, consistently getting heat on the quarterbacks who have struggled against the Patriots' pressure all season. He’s also been a stopper against the run.
Class AA No. 2 Independence (12-0) will face No. 9 Herbert Hoover (10-2) in the state championship game Friday at 7 p.m. on Wheeling Island. In assembling a perfect record to this point the Patriots have allowed just two passers – Bluefield's Caleb Fuller and Fairmont's Brody Whitehair – to throw for over 100 yards and they did not allow a 100-yard rusher.
And McKinney, back at defensive end, is a big part of the reason.
Last year, he was a linebacker with first-team all-stater Jordan Harvey and the and the underrated Derrick “D” Hypes.
“Sophomore year I started there, so it was just a transition back,” McKinney said. “I had never played linebacker before. (Jordan) Harvey is a very good linebacker. D (Hypes) is a really good linebacker. I was definitely the weak link there last year trying to figure it out.”
His teammates didn’t agree.
“I wouldn’t say he was a weak link, he was still a very good linebacker,” two-way lineman Logan Isom said. “He’s a very diverse player. You could really put him anywhere and he could get things done.”
“He was an honorable-mention all-state linebacker last year,” Harvey added. “But defensive line is where he has always been most effective for us. Even in our sophomore year he was doing great things. Moving him back to defensive end we are able to get a lot more pressure (on the quarterback).”
“He puts really good pressure on the quarterback,” Isom said. “He takes on double teams very well. He takes on traps very well. He is just an overall solid player. He is the real deal.”
Chandler Johnson moving over from Wyoming East in the offseason and filling in at the high level at middle linebacker also helped McKinney get back to where he felt was home.
And it showed in the numbers, in the statistics. Independence had shutouts in half its games and still has only allowed 69 points for the season, 38 in the postseason.
The pressure the defense put on lines and in turn quarterbacks was so fierce that all-state defenders like Cyrus Goodson and Trey Bowers had one interception in the regular season. That’s ramped up in the postseason with five interceptions by the defensive backs, but again a lot of that is pressure related.
“They (opposing quarterbacks) have to be able to get it off for (Indy defensive backs) to pick it,” McKinney said. “We have done a pretty good job of pressuring quarterbacks this season.”
Against Bluefield, Caleb Fuller was harassed most of the night, and to his credit did get off some passes but McKinney had two-and-a-half sacks in that 20-12 victory and was hoping for three but was dinged up late. The Patriots picked two passes in that game.
McKinney, who has played with his long blond locks flowing from his helmet the last two seasons, says he is about to make a trip to the barbershop.
“It’s not going to be really short, but it’s going to be a big change,” McKinney said. “It’s getting too hard to manage. And I always wear it in a bun.”
He isn’t worried about the Samson effect.
“Well, that’s OK, we’re done with football (after the championship) for now,” McKinney said.
He is hoping to continue his career at the next level.
“I hope so, I’m going to explore what’s out there,” McKinney said. “We’ll see what comes.”
In Herbert Hoover the Patriots will get a familiar face. Independence scrimmaged the Huskies back in August, something that means little now, outside of the familiarity factor. The Huskies have a top-notch run game and sophomore quarterback Dane Hatfield is one of the best signal callers in Class AA.
Hatfield has rushed for 1,589 yards and 29 touchdowns and he has completed 85 of 142 passes for 1,362 yards and 20 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
“They are rocking right now, they’ve won nine or 10 straight (10 since a loss to Winfield in Week 2, which they avenged in the playoffs two weeks ago when Winfield was No. 1),” McKinney said. “We have to prepare like we have all year.”
Getting back to the championship game, walking back on Wheeling Island Stadium is something that Independence has strived to do since walking off with the runner-up trophy in 2021. You don’t get a lot of second chances in life, but that was the goal and it is here now for the Patriots.
“It was something we strived to do last year; it was ‘just get back.’ Everything we did was to get back to Wheeling Island,” McKinney said. “No matter what we do we're never going to get credit. But we knew Judah (Price, who set the all-time state record for scoring in a season with 366 points) was good last year, he just happened to be sitting behind a Kennedy Award winner.”
And now the Patriots are one game from etching their place in West Virginia championship history. And the return to the comfort zone for McKinney has been a piece of the puzzle that has them at that doorstep.
