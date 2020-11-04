McKinney named Player of the Week

This season has been one to which Nicholas County is unaccustomed.
With one week remaining in the regular season, the Grizzlies are 3-5 and without a chance of qualifying for the state playoffs. That will end a streak of four straight runs to the postseason.
But the Grizzlies did get their best performance of the season in last week's 46-14 win over Meadow Bridge. They got a number of solid performances on a chilly night in Summersville, but quarterback Justin McKinney led the team to victory.
The senior was named the Register-Herald Player of the Week after putting the offense in the right position all night long.
"Jordan McKinney was kinda the X-factor tonight," Grizzlies coach Gene Morris said after the game. "He took the team and put them on his shoulders a couple of times. He got us some nice runs and he really threw the ball well. With his athleticism, he picked us up some times when it was third and very long. When a kid is hot, you have to keep feeding him."
The Grizzlies converted on 8 of 10 third downs, with McKinney executing key plays throughout the game. He completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 194 yards, and also ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
McKinney's play opened things up for Kaleb Clark, who had five touchdown runs and 121 yards. McKinney also hit his favorite target, Garrett Kesterson six times for 119 yards.
McKinney is the team's leading rusher with 579 yards and eight touchdowns on 121 carries. He has completed 73 of 113 passes for 870 yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions.
The Grizzlies will finish the season Friday at home against Elkins.
