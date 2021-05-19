OAK HILL — Independence came within one out of its second combined no-hitter Wednesday night. It was done with a pair of pitchers who have actually worked the fewest amount of innings this season.
That's a testament to the Patriots' depth on the mound.
"I don't consider us having a true No. 1," head coach Scott Cuthbert said after the Patriots defeated Oak Hill 4-1 at Jerry Epperly Field. "We have different matchups at different times maybe, but so far our pitching has been pretty solid this year overall."
Michael McKinney started for Indy and held the Red Devils without a hit over five innings. Atticus Goodson entered in the sixth and gave up Zane Wolfe's two-out single up the middle in the seventh in two shutout innings.
It was a welcome sight for Cuthbert, who has also received stellar performances out of senior Hunter Schoolcraft, junior Andy Lester, sophomore Clay Basham and freshman Tanner Sipes. They have combined to pitch 66 innings for a staff that has pitched four shutouts and held three teams to one run.
McKinney was making his third appearance and has logged just eight innings for the 13-1 Patriots. Goodson's day in relief brought him up to 10 2/3.
"They pitched well," Cuthbert said. "It was good to see Atticus come in and throw strikes. Realistically, they have been on the mound for us less than anybody else has for us this year. We're trying to slowly work them in more."
McKinney (1-0) overcame a rocky first inning in which he walked two batters and fell behind 1-0. He settled down and walked just one batter the rest of the way while striking out eight.
"He threw the ball real well," Cuthbert said. "Once he got a couple of walks out of the way he did pretty good."
Oak Hill batters helped out by becoming less selective after the first inning.
"Those are two good pitchers, as good of pitchers as we have seen all year," first-year Oak Hill coach Matt Boyd said. "I think our guys — we got behind and they started pressing a little bit trying to make things happen and started swinging at some pitches out of the zone. But credit to them. They're two good pitchers and they kept us off balance all game."
"Sometimes when kids throw harder and once they find the zone, that happens. I've noticed that before," Cuthbert said. "Harder throwers will get by with a few pitches that other kids might not."
McKinney also was clutch at the plate. His two-run single in the third put the Patriots ahead 2-1.
Independence added a run in the fourth when Oak Hill left-hander Bradley Lokant seemed to have Atticus Goodson picked off at first. Goodson went to second and the throw from first was late, and Lester — who had reached on a leadoff single, was sacrificed to second and advanced to third on a passed ball — scored to make it 3-1.
Elijah Farrington scored when Carson Brown reached on a two-out error for an insurance run in the sixth.
Lokant took the loss despite pitching well. He held the Patriots, who have scored 20 runs three times this season, to five hits in the complete-game effort.
"He kept us in the game and gave us a chance," Boyd said. "A couple of mental mistakes and we're right there with a chance to win it."
Goodson struck out four and walked one to earn his first save. After Wolfe's single, McKinney — who moved to shortstop after Goodson relieved him — made a leaping grab of a shot off the bat of Trent Rider to end the game.
The Patriots will host Westside today at 5:30 p.m. Oak Hill (6-4) will welcome Wyoming East at 6 p.m.
