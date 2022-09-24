Charlotte McGinnis joined other Shady Spring cross country seniors in collecting jars of sand from the volleyball pit at Little Beaver State Park. It was their of way of commemorating their final meet on their home course.
As for the race itself, that ended the way it did more often than not for her.
McGinnis completed the course in a time of 21:32 to come away with the victory at the Shady Spring Invitational Saturday morning. She was 30 seconds faster than runner-up Baylee Jarrett of Richwood 22:02.
It was the second win in three tries at the Invitational for McGinnis, who also won when she was a sophomore at Woodrow Wilson.
"It's emotional, but I'm really glad it got spent this way," she said. "I told myself throughout the race that it was my last home meet and I had to give it everything that I had because you don't get to go back and redo it. I'm glad of the outcome and I'm glad I got to spend it with family."
That includes her sister Gwynn McGinnis, a freshman who finished sixth (22:40) as the Tigers won the girls team race with 37 points. Richwood was second with 59, Princeton third (66), PikeView fourth (74) and Oak Hill fifth (104).
McGinnis got her first victory of the season, one week after finishing second at the PikeView Invitational. She said she is still working back from an injury that kept her out of the Region 3 meet her sophomore season but she is confident in where she is headed.
"After my injury in 10th grade, I'm kind of just getting my times back down," said McGinnis, who is leaning toward running at Concord University but also has a visit with the University of Charleston the first week of October. "I've been really consistent though, so I'm kind of glad about that. It's definitely getting closer and closer to the ones that count. We definitely have been trying to train hard and work hard. We've been getting there."
Joining the McGinnis sisters in the top 10 were Journey Wisthoff (ninth, 23:26) and Braylie Wiseman (tenth, 23:31).
On the boys side, Sherman senior A.J. Skeens posted his second consecutive victory with a time of 17:19. He also finished third at the Beckley Chick-fil-A Invitational on Aug. 27.
Skeens, the state's sixth-ranked runner in Class AA, turned it on over the last several meters to separate himself from Class AA No. 7 Slate Swiger of Lewis County, who finished in a time of 17:25.
Shady Spring senior Jaeden Holstein, second at last year's event, was third at 18:05.
Team champion PikeView (37) had the fourth- and fifth-place runners in Braden Ward (18:06) and Matt Murphy (18:22).
Shady Spring was second with 53 points, followed by Lewis County (third, 66), Oak Hill (fourth, 85), Princeton (fifth, 115) and Liberty (150).
Girls individual results (Top 20)
1. Charlotte McGinnis (Shady Spring) 21:32; 2. Baylee Jarrett (Richwood) 22:02; 3. Carli Spade (PikeView) 22:21; 4. Asia Collins (Princeton) 22:39.78; 5. Hayley Collins (Pr) 22:39.87; 6. Gwynn McGinnis (SS) 22:40; 7. Carlee Dillard (R) 22:53; 8. Katie Collins (James Monroe) 23:10; 9. Journey Wisthoff (SS) 23:26; 10. Braylie Wiseman (SS) 23:31;
11. Jaycee Pritchett (Pr) 23:47; 12. Bailey Williams (PV) 24:09; 13. Kelsey Davis (R) 24:24; 14. Abby Honaker (SS) 24:38; 15. Laicey Necessary (PV) 24:46; 16. Abby Szuch (SS) 24:47; 17. Olivia Honaker (Oak Hill) 25:27; 18. Kyndal Lusk (Westside) 26:00; 19. Ava Bane (Pr) 26:12; 20. Sophie Mullins (R) 26:16
Boys individual results (Top 20)
1. A.J. Skeens (Sherman) 17:19; 2. Slate Swiger (Lewis County) 17:25; 3. Jaeden Holstein (Shady Spring) 18:05; 4. Braden Ward (PikeView) 18:06; 5. Matt Murphy (PV) 18:22; 6. David Hughes (Lewis County) 18:50; 7. Jacob White (Graham, Va.) 19:04; 8. Nate Cook (PV) 19:15; 9. Caleb Carver (Oak Hill) 19:16; 10. Garett Hatcher (SS) 19:26;
11. Austin Bias (OH) 19:31; 12. Kaleb Blankenship (PV) 19:36.05; 13. Maddox Prince (LC) 19:36.22; 14. Bo Huffman (SS) 19:52; 15. Brady McCabe (Princeton) 19:56; 16. Jonah Nolan (PV) 20:01; 17. Zane Carothers (SS) 20:11; 18. Eli Northrop (SS) 20:14; 19. Jadon Acord (Liberty) 20:22; 20. Nathan Shrewsbury (SS) 20:26
