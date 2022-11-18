Charlotte McGinnis has known for three years what she wanted to do, and now it's official.
The Shady Spring cross country standout signed her letter-of-intent to run at Concord during a ceremony at the school Friday afternoon. She also had considered University of Charleston, but becoming a Mountain Lion was always her goal.
The roster has a distinct southern West Virginia flavor.
"I'm excited I get to kind of live out running with Mikey (Cox, head coach) and everyone there," McGinnis said. "I know a lot of people running there, too, already from past years, so it's really kind of exciting to get to reunite with people I've run with before."
McGinnis just wrapped up a successful high school career with her second straight third-place finish at the Class AA Region 3 meet. She won the event at the Class AAA level when she was a freshman at Woodrow Wilson.
She followed that up with a top 15 finish at the state meet in Ona, on the same course where she earlier set a personal best of 19:52 at the MSAC Championships.
McGinnis was slowed by an injury her sophomore year. The season started with a victory at the Beckley Chick-fil-A Invitational, but she ultimately was unable to compete in the Region 3 meet.
She transferred to Shady Spring her junior year and successfully defended her Chick-fil-A championship.
Her state meet performances didn't meet her own expectations, but McGinnis still is pleased with the way her career turned out.
"I think it went well," she said. "After 10th grade I had a couple of injuries, and I moved, and a lot of things kind of changed. I wouldn't have changed anything else. I love Shady a lot and the chance to come here the last two years is really a blessing.
"(Third place) was not the best that I had hoped for, but it was the same as last year and I still think I did a pretty good job. And I felt like it was a good way to end the season — almost, besides states — but yeah, I would say so probably. I like the way it ended pretty much."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.