When he accepted a new job a couple years back as director of the Nicholas County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, John McGinnis knew his days as Oak Hill High softball coach were likely numbered.
Balancing his extracurricular duties with the myriad responsibilities of the new post would prove to be too difficult, he feared.
The resignation of McGinnis as the Oak Hill High School softball coach was accepted on Tuesday by the Fayette County Board of Education during a regular meeting.
"I don't have the time," McGinnis said in a recent interview. "There's so much stuff going on at Nicholas County.
"It's so time-consuming."
McGinnis was the head softball coach for the Red Devils for eight years and coached 25 years overall, including stints as an assistant in high school baseball, basketball and football, as well as middle school football.
He credited coaching colleagues and friends Joe Craffey and Joe McCoy for helping him get started in his career. McGinnis was an assistant football coach to McCoy at Montgomery Middle School, and he later coached for several years under Craffey with the Valley High baseball program. "I'd like to thank Coach McCoy and Coach Craffey (for their guidance)," he said. "Those two really helped me over the years.
"We helped a lot of kids out through the years."
Of transitioning from the Montgomery area to Oak Hill and serving as an assistant in the Oak Hill High football program under head coach Jason Blankenship, McGinnis said, "I was nervous at first," but he said Blankenship helped make the move easier.
"I'm sure I'm going to miss coaching, but I can't commit to the program when I might not be there," he said. "It (coaching) has been something that has been in my family for years; I got to see good times and bad times."
Having the OHHS softball team show progress along several fronts was at the forefront of McGinnis's aims.
"One of my main goals when I took the job was to leave the program better than what I had coming in (in areas such as facilities and equipment, for example)," he said. "It wasn't about wins and losses. We wanted to teach these young kids preparation for life after high school.
"I'm happy with where the program's at."
Among the other extracurricular resignations approved by the board Tuesday were those of John Arthur as Midland Trail High head wrestling coach and Angela Hamm as Valley PK-8 head softball coach.
