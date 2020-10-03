One thing that was on display Saturday morning at Little Beaver State Park: there's some pretty good cross country in Raleigh County.
Shady Spring hosted its annual invitational, and while the race was short on numbers team-wise, it was not short on talent.
Woodrow Wilson swept the boys and girls team races. The girls dominated with seven top-10 finishers, including winner Charlotte McGinnis, for a top score of 15 points.
The boys overcame the absence of Brennan McGinnis and Christian Huffman to finish with 35 points and edge runner-up PikeView. The Panthers, like Woodrow, had three top-10 runners and finished with 48 points.
"Our girls grouped together well," Woodrow coach George Barbera said. "Each week we get a different top five. Things seem to be coming together."
Barbera said having so many girls capable of placing high is good for the team.
"It gives the coach a lot of confidence and keeps the girls on their toes," he said. "You want a lot of competition on the team. We have some freshmen who are not afraid to beat girls who are older than them, which is good."
Woodrow runners finished third through seventh — Collette Lindley, Madison Cornett, Lauren Curtis, Savannah Hughes and Gillian Breeden. Kyndall Ince was 10th.
McGinnis' win was her third of the season. She finished with a time of 20:45.51, nearly three seconds better than Teays Valley Christian star Baylee Adkins.
"Charlotte is having a great year," Barbera said. "She is starting to peak to where she should be. She's doing what she has to do to win a race."
Greenbrier East's Micah Fisher was eighth.
The boys had three top-10 finishers: Brandon Canaday (second), Christian Saffouri (fourth) and Conner Cormack (sixth).
Canaday lost a close race to Shady Spring sophomore Jaeden Holstein, who picked up his second victory. Both set personal bests for the race — Holstein at 17:22.10 and Canaday at 17:23.78.
The boys are the reigning Class AA Region 3 champions. They lost several runners from that team, but still have five experienced team members in Holstein, senior Colton Meadows, Sam Jordan, Garrett Hatcher and Elijah Northrop.
The Tigers placed third Saturday with 61 points. Greenbrier East was fourth with 87.
Winning a region championship is helping this season, said Shady Spring coach Eric Lawson.
"It helps us to know what we really have to do in changing the way we approach practice every day and meets every day," Lawson said. "It helps us lock in on the ultimate goal of the end of the season. The boys are more focused this year. They are laser-locked in on their goal to finish business."
Holstein has rebounded from injury to win his last two races. His first victory came at last weekend's Spartan Invitational at Greenbrier East.
"I don't know how he does it," Lawson said. "He has an extra gear when he needs it. His mentality is, 'If someone beats me, they are going to earn it.' He has come stronger than he was prior to the injury."
Meadows was eighth and Jordan ninth on Saturday.
PikeView had three top-10 finishers: Braden Ward (third), Logan Keaton (fifth) and Kaleb Blankenship (10th). Greenbrier East's Malachi Crews was seventh.
The Shady girls scored 62 points to finish second, followed by Greenbrier East (81) and PikeView (90). Jessica York was the Tigers' top finisher at 11th.
"I am super excited with the girls," Lawson said. "They have made strides meet-by-meet and day-by-day. The freshmen are starting to figure it out. We have a lot of first-year runners. We had some kids not run this year for different reasons.
"I think they have a shot at winning the girls regional. It's between them and Nicholas County. It's a dogfight right now. The girls are starting to believe in themselves."
Lawson likes the girls' cohesiveness.
"These girls just love each other," he said. "They are all best friends. A lot of them were not there to see how the boys did last year, but they hear the boys who were there talk about it and see how focused they are, and that does play a part in now they approach it.
"The girls do their own thing. They don't want to lose to anybody, but if one of their teammates gets them, they are the first to congratulate her. This is probably the strongest bond I have seen on any team I have been a part of."
Woodrow will travel to St. Marys next Saturday. Shady is scheduled to go to Princeton on Tuesday.
