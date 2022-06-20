McClung reflects on how high school moment inspired MLB career

Seth McClung reached the top the of mountain. The Greenbrier East great realized his dream by pitching in the MLB. That left Big Red, as he was known for his red hair, with mega major league memories.
After all, how many pitchers can say of their five hits, two came off Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson?
How many have a game named for them, as McClung did during the Brewers pennant drive in late September 2008, a berth that cliched 28 years of fan frustration?
How many carve out a six-year career – spent between Tampa Bay and Milwaukee, from a tiny state like West Virginia?
McClung did that.
But when he looks for that singular sports moment – a glimpse back he says helped him forge a big-league career and carried hi through the down times – it wasn’t a Major League memory. It was at Greenbrier East High School. And it wasn’t even on the diamond.
No, it was basketball. And yep, it’s that game. Woodrow and East alums know it well.
“I know over the last 20 years the Greenbrier East-Woodrow (basketball) game was gotten a little more even,” McClung said, getting animated just talking about it. “Back when I played it was not even at all, Woodrow wiped the floor with us. I still have on VHS tape, (from) 1999 when we beat Woodrow at home. I hit the go-ahead, game-winning free throws. And I remember pointing into the stands at my brother Marcus (an outstanding athlete in his own right at Virginia Tech) that these two were for him and I knocked them down.”
That feeling, accomplished in a gym far away from the limelight of the Majors, never left him. It inspired him.
“I often looked at that event as something for me sit there and go, ‘Nothing is impossible, Seth.’ You play a team sport, and everybody must do their part, but when we beat Woodrow in my mind that really unlocked a lot of possibilities. Like when I was facing the Yankees, the Yankees can be Woodrow, or Boston and the Red Sox could be Woodrow. Until you beat them you don’t accept yourself as part of that. I often looked at that game as something that could give me confidence going forward. It’s crazy to think that the actions of an 18-year-old could help me get out Manny Ramirez, the couple times I did.
And that is part of McClung’s message.
“I tell kids all the time, it’s moments,” McClung said. “Your life is set in moments. Enjoy that moment. And then learn from it and hold on to it. And if you need to revert back to it so you can do what you need to do, that’s your moment. Don’t waste the time now. Because it’s going to be valuable.”
His organization, Florida Gulf Coast Prospects, is making the annual trek to the Mountain State this week.
“This is year seven coming to West Virginia, bringing these boys up here,” McClung said. “These kids get some exposure to Mountain East Conference schools and some other schools. We are really blessed to have sent kids to these schools up here in West Virginia. Honestly, for me, it’s an excuse to come home which is great for me. I really enjoy that. We appreciate the Epling family for letting us come out here. Everybody is so wonderful in helping us find a place to do the things we do. We couldn’t do it without the generosity of everybody.”
The team’s will be playing several games across the state, one of McClung’s 18-under squads playing against Woodrow Wilson Tuesday in a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.
McClung and his squad were on hand Monday night at a West Virginia Miner game.
The message for Florida players, who play year around, is different than the one for Mountain State players
“Every single time I come home I love talking to people, and I just want to encourage the kids here, you can do whatever you want as long as you’re good enough. It doesn’t matter where you are from. A lot of that is the hard work that goes into it. In today’s day and age, where the Internet is everything, you can get exposure, if you put the hard work in. I tell people, ‘Look, I’m just a dumb kid from West Virginia too.
I could be any of these same kids out here. Just get out there, bust your rear end, listen to your parents, get good grades in school, and let those chips fall where they may. You can do whatever you strive to be. That’s the message I like to throw out there. I’m not any different than a kid from Woodrow, or Independence, or Shady Spring, or Greenbrier West and especially Greenbrier East. I just tell kids work hard. And really fight for it.”
McClung finished with 26 major league wins 51 career starts. He threw 430 1/3 innings and the flame-throwing righty had six saves in a career that saw him go between starter and reliever.
“My numbers weren’t great but when you play 16 years professionally and seven years in the big leagues you’ve accomplished something,” McClung said.
His highlight big-league moment? Easy, Big Red said.
“We were at the end if the season, I think it was game 160, and we (Brewers) were playing the Chicago Cubs,” McClung said. “Jeff Suppan was the starter. Sup goes five innings of whatever ball and I think the score is 4-4. I come in, I throw four innings, I through 63 pitches, 58 are fastballs. I’m 97-102 (miles per hour velocity), I strike out four or five, I finish the game. No run. We end up winning that game and tying the Mets for the wild card. The next day we take the lead and we go to the playoffs for the first time in 28 years. That’s called the Seth McClung game. That still gives me status in Milwaukee. They still ‘Big Red’ me.“