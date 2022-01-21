MEADOW BRIDGE – When it was Chase McClung’s time to step up, the Greenbrier West senior did so.
Twice.
McClung scored 27 points and led two game-changing runs to help the Cavaliers escape Meadow Bridge with a 62-50 victory in front of a raucous rivalry-inspired crowd Friday night.
McClung scored eight points on 12-0 run to end the first half and then hit a couple of dagger 3s and scored off a steal and lay-up when Meadow Bridge had nearly come all the way back.
“We knew it was going to be tough coming in, it’s always tough playing here because it’s a rivalry game,” McClung said. “They’re always going to play harder because it’s a rivalry game. We had a bad third quarter and a couple of bad stretches.”
But McClung’s couple of really good stretches was the difference.
Especially after the Wildcats had fought back in the game with a 20-9 third quarter.
After Michael Kanode, a focal point for the Wildcats along with McClung, made a basket, McClung had consecutive trips with 3 pointers, the first out of a timeout.
“Coach Rob (Jared Robertson) has a ton of confidence in me, he’s told me that night in, night out,” McClung said. “He set me up for that inbounds play for the 3 at the top of the key. He knew if I hit that, we’d have momentum. Luckily I hit it.”
As for the second one, sometimes a broken play is as good as the designed play.
“We didn’t even run the play right, to be honest,” McClung said, laughing. “Ty (Nickell) was supposed to screen down and he kind of just stood there and handed me the ball. So, I just shot it.”
“He really stepped up and gave us a couple runs,” Robertson said. “I told him when the shots are not falling attack the rim and I thought he got a couple of shots to fall and got some confidence. Then he hit that first 3 and another one a trip or two later. And I thought our other senior leader Elijah Perkins stepped up and gave us a couple big baskets. That’s what your seniors have to do. It’s a rivalry game. It’s close. It’s heated. The seniors have to come through. It’s their last chance to come into Meadow Bridge and play a game.”
McClung and Perkins provided the perfect punctuation with back-to-back baskets to make it 59-49 late after Meadow Bridge made a last ditch run to get it to six.
McClung had 13 points in the fourth quarter.
“Unfortunately, (McClung) got hot and had a big fourth quarter on us,” Meadow Bridge coach Brandon Wickline said. “He’s a good ball player. He made two 3s in a row there in the fourth. Our game plan was to take away Kanode and I thought we did well. We were hoping McClung wouldn’t start hitting but he did. They are a tough matchup, and he is a good ball player.”
He also had a big part in a 12-0 run to end the half, with eight points.
“I just told our guys in the timeout before that run that we just had to take over,” McClung said. “We know how to play basketball. I told them to give me the ball and I’ll make a play for them. If it’s there for me I’ll hit it and if it’s not I’ll kick it.”
He had the final two baskets attacking the rim, the final one right before the buzzer to give the Cavaliers a 31-18 lead.
Meadow Bridge wasn’t done. A 14-2 run, keyed by Conner Mullins and Dustin Adkins, pulled the Wildcats to within one, 33-32, and it was a two-point game entering the fourth.
“The third quarter has been our Achilles' heel,” Wickline said. “That’s when teams seem to make a run on us. We lost two double figure leads in the third quarter this year. So, we wanted to be focused and execute and I thought we did that."
While McClung was the only double figure scorer for the Cavaliers, the Wildcats' Connor Mullins had 18 and Seaton Mullins added 11.
“We talk about rivalry games but that’s what high school basketball is all about,” Robertson said. “We’re close to each other (maybe 15 miles separate the two schools), the kids all know each other and to go on the road and get the win, I’m proud of our kids.”
“It definitely was heated but I think that’s part of it that makes it fun,” Wickline said. “The kids get into it a little more. I thought we really played hard and executed our game plan.”
Both teams face long road trips Saturday, Meadow Bridge off to East Hardy and Greenbrier West heading to Tygarts Valley.
Greenbrier West (7-3)
Brayden McClung 2 2-4 6, Chase McClung 10 5-9 27, Kadin Parker 3 1-2 8, Ty Nickell 1 0-0 2, Michael Kanode 3 1-4 7, Elijah Perkins 4 0-0 8, Dale Boone 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 25 9-19 62.
Meadow Bridge (2-8)
Rian Cooper 2 0-0 4, Conner Mullins 3 10-13 18, Jaden Gladwell 4 0-0 9, Seaton Mullins 4 3-3 11, Dustin Adkins 2 2-3 6, Dakota Hayes 1 0-0 2, Collin Woods 0 0-0 0. 16 15-19 50.
GW 17 14 9 22 — 62
MB 9 9 20 12 — 50
3-point goals – GW: 3 (C. McClung 2, Parker 1), MB: 3 (C. Mullins 2, Gladwell 1) Fouled out – None.