McClung has big night for Cavaliers

Kaiden Pack and Noah Brown have been the focal point of opposing defenses when trying to stop Greenbrier West.
Cole McClung proved Friday night they are not the Cavaliers’ only options.
The senior running back ran eight times for 145 yards and two touchdowns as the Class A No. 3 Cavaliers turned back Sherman 41-14. His second touchdown covered 94 yards as Greenbrier West finished the game with three unanswered scores.
McClung is one of five candidates for Register-Herald Player of the Week. The others are, in alphabetical order, Dustin Adkins of Meadow Bridge, Atticus Goodson of Independence, Maddex McMillen of Woodrow Wilson and Kaiden Pack of Greenbrier West.
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chosen by a vote of the R-H sports staff.
Fans can make their voices heard by clicking on the story and voting at register-herald.com. The fan vote will be used to break a tie. Voting will close Tuesday at noon.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
Week 8 Standouts
Meadow Bridge quarterback Dustin Adkins completed 14 of 19 passes for 285 yards and six touchdowns in a victory over Van. … Hunter Claypool of Meadow Bridge ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Montcalm. … Woodrow Wilson’s Jace Colucci had a school-record 170 yards receiving for two touchdowns and returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown in a loss to George Washington. … Keynan Cook of Woodrow Wilson had two interceptions, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. … Greenbrier East’s Monquelle Davis was 10-of-18 for 132 yards and a touchdown and ran for 72 yards and another TD in a loss to Sissonville. … Independence quarterback Isaiah Duncan ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 83 yards and a score in a win over Nicholas County. .. Atticus Goodson of Independence ran 18 times for 260 yards and two touchdowns. … Shady Spring’s Jared Lilly completed 10 of 15 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jadon Hershberger, in a loss at Ripley. … Greenbrier West’s Cole McClung ran eight times for 145 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Sherman. … Woodrow Wilson’s Maddex McMillen completed 16 of 22 passes for a school-record 366 yards and four touchdowns, which tied a school record. … Greenbrier West’s Kaiden Pack was 9-of-17 for 171 yards and two touchdowns and ran 12 times for 86 yards and two more touchdowns. … Greenbrier East’s Colby Piner ran 16 times for 200 yards and three TDs and returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. … Ayden Redden of Meadow Bridge caught three passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns against Montcalm.