oak hill — Greenbrier East’s Neena McClintic never let being an asthmatic slow her down.

It certainly didn’t slow her down Tuesday at the annual Oak Hill Invitational cross country meet.

McClintic, a freshman, traversed the course around the Oak Hill campus in 21:45.3 for her first career victory, though the time wasn’t her best this season.

On a warm evening, McClintic took control in the shade of the wooded portion of the course.

“I really liked the shade in the trees and I tried to push it through there because I knew when I got in the sun it was going to be hot,” McClinic said. “There were places where I wanted to stop but I wanted to push through because I realized I was in the lead and I definitely got the adrenaline from that.”

McClinic actually won comfortably, beating Braxton County’s Laura Cain by 50 seconds (22:35.3) and James Monroe’s Katie Collins, who ran a 23:28.4. Rounding out the top five were a pair of Braxton County runners, Leah Payne (24:02.7) and Teagan Huff (24:29.1).

Braxton County’s girls won the team race with a score of 30.

Greenbrier East (35) was second and Oak Hill (62) was third.

McClintic said she learned from earlier meets to better pace herself.

“At the Chick-fil-A meet (in Beckley last month), I went out and felt like I went out too hot and I slowed down,” McClintic said. “Now I go out hot and make sure I’m with the lead pack. In the woods there was a girl with me, and I made sure to stay with her. On the downhill my dad (coach Robert McClintic) tells me to let go. I just use that as power to get up the hill.”

It worked.

She started racing as a sixth-grader when her dad entered her and twin sister Noelle, a cross country runner (finishing 17th overall Tuesday) but one who specializes in the 200- and 400-meter sprints during spring track season.

Beating her asthma was the first mountain she had to climb. But she did that like a champion.

“When I started nobody would have thought I’d be a distance runner,” McClintic said. “I would run maybe 200 meters and then I would need to use my inhaler. I’d have a panic attack, I could not breathe. But my dad pushed me all throughout middle school. My peak year was eighth grade when I started winning meets.”

She said she carries her inhaler with her on the course during meets.

Bluefield’s Hank Marson took a wrong turn but that didn’t impede the Beavers runner as he won in a time of 19:31.3.

“I got here late and I didn’t have time to walk the course,” Marson said.

Turns out he didn’t need the primer.

Marson beat Greenbrier East’s Jackson Carter, who ran a 19:51.5.

Marson was running his second race of the year and fell behind by about 70 yards after the first lap.

“I do a lot of hill work. I knew I would catch him on a hill, there was no doubt in my mind,” Marson said. “It was back there in the woods where I started clicking them down. I did take that wrong turn that messed me up a little. But I got back on course. I knew their pace, I knew my pace and I knew I would catch them.”

Marson had to have an even better postrace pace. He said he was supposed to play for Bluefield’s soccer team in a game at East River Soccer Complex that was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m. and he finished his race shortly before 7 p.m.

Princeton’s Brady McCabe was third with a 20:16.2, Wyoming East’s Tommy Wikel was fourth at 20:17.3 and Zack Neal of Princeton was fifth with a time 20:22.7.

Greenbrier East won the boys team title with 39 points.

Princeton finished second with 43 points, edging Oak Hill, which was third with 44 points.

