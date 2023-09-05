oak hill — Greenbrier East’s Neena McClintic never let being an asthmatic slow her down.
It certainly didn’t slow her down Tuesday at the annual Oak Hill Invitational cross country meet.
McClintic, a freshman, traversed the course around the Oak Hill campus in 21:45.3 for her first career victory, though the time wasn’t her best this season.
On a warm evening, McClintic took control in the shade of the wooded portion of the course.
“I really liked the shade in the trees and I tried to push it through there because I knew when I got in the sun it was going to be hot,” McClinic said. “There were places where I wanted to stop but I wanted to push through because I realized I was in the lead and I definitely got the adrenaline from that.”
McClinic actually won comfortably, beating Braxton County’s Laura Cain by 50 seconds (22:35.3) and James Monroe’s Katie Collins, who ran a 23:28.4. Rounding out the top five were a pair of Braxton County runners, Leah Payne (24:02.7) and Teagan Huff (24:29.1).
Braxton County’s girls won the team race with a score of 30.
Greenbrier East (35) was second and Oak Hill (62) was third.
McClintic said she learned from earlier meets to better pace herself.
“At the Chick-fil-A meet (in Beckley last month), I went out and felt like I went out too hot and I slowed down,” McClintic said. “Now I go out hot and make sure I’m with the lead pack. In the woods there was a girl with me, and I made sure to stay with her. On the downhill my dad (coach Robert McClintic) tells me to let go. I just use that as power to get up the hill.”
It worked.
She started racing as a sixth-grader when her dad entered her and twin sister Noelle, a cross country runner (finishing 17th overall Tuesday) but one who specializes in the 200- and 400-meter sprints during spring track season.
Beating her asthma was the first mountain she had to climb. But she did that like a champion.
“When I started nobody would have thought I’d be a distance runner,” McClintic said. “I would run maybe 200 meters and then I would need to use my inhaler. I’d have a panic attack, I could not breathe. But my dad pushed me all throughout middle school. My peak year was eighth grade when I started winning meets.”
She said she carries her inhaler with her on the course during meets.
Bluefield’s Hank Marson took a wrong turn but that didn’t impede the Beavers runner as he won in a time of 19:31.3.
“I got here late and I didn’t have time to walk the course,” Marson said.
Turns out he didn’t need the primer.
Marson beat Greenbrier East’s Jackson Carter, who ran a 19:51.5.
Marson was running his second race of the year and fell behind by about 70 yards after the first lap.
“I do a lot of hill work. I knew I would catch him on a hill, there was no doubt in my mind,” Marson said. “It was back there in the woods where I started clicking them down. I did take that wrong turn that messed me up a little. But I got back on course. I knew their pace, I knew my pace and I knew I would catch them.”
Marson had to have an even better postrace pace. He said he was supposed to play for Bluefield’s soccer team in a game at East River Soccer Complex that was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m. and he finished his race shortly before 7 p.m.
Princeton’s Brady McCabe was third with a 20:16.2, Wyoming East’s Tommy Wikel was fourth at 20:17.3 and Zack Neal of Princeton was fifth with a time 20:22.7.
Greenbrier East won the boys team title with 39 points.
Princeton finished second with 43 points, edging Oak Hill, which was third with 44 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.