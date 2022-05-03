Maynard, Shady bats lead way past Nicholas County

Paige Maynard fired a one-hitter, Olivia Barnett and Kaylee Waddell both had three hits and Shady Spring defeated Nicholas County 6-0 Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.

Maynard struck out 16 and walked none in her latest gem.

Waddell doubled twice and Barnett added one for the Tigers, who finished with 12 hits. Maynard was 2-for-4.

The Tigers will visit Independence in the winners bracket Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Coal City. The winner will advance to Friday's championship game.

Nicholas County will host Liberty Wednesday at 6 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will visit the Independence-Shady Spring loser Thursday at 6 p.m.

