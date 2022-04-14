After making history with a performance that caught the entire state's attention, Paige Maynard had a day to reflect.
And, not to mention, rest.
It was back to business on Thursday, which was not good news for James Monroe.
Maynard, the Shady Spring senior ace, followed her record-setting night against Independence by striking out the first nine Mavericks she faced and finishing with a one-hitter in the Tigers' 8-0 victory.
The last time Maynard had exited the circle, it was after recording her 34th and final strikeout to close the 14th inning of what would be a 1-0 win for the Tigers over the rival Patriots. That set a new state record, surpassing the previous mark of 33 set by Chapmanville's Andi Williamson in a 13-inning game against Logan in 2009.
With a scheduled off day Wednesday, Maynard was able to sit back and consider the enormity of what she accomplished. Williamson herself congratulated Maynard on social media after the game and Maynard was a guest on Statewide Sportsline to discuss her record night.
"It's really cool, and it really didn't hit until I was on the news with Tony Caridi," Maynard said, smiling. "That was really cool."
"Paige has, over the last couple of years, felt like she has some things she has needed to prove, both locally and statewide," Shady Spring coach Donald Barnett said. "She puts in the work. There's no doubt about the time that she puts in and the work that she puts in, and she is reaping the rewards of everything she has put herself through."
Against Independence, Maynard gave up a leadoff double to Delaney Buckland — her pitching counterpart who was just as effective with 30 strikeouts over those same 14 innings — but Maynard did not allow a baserunner from the second through 13th innings.
"I felt pretty comfortable, honestly," Maynard said. "Everything seemed to be working. But it did get a little more pressure when, in the 14th inning, they did have a girl who was on third and we only had one out. So I was extremely focused that last two outs just making sure my spots were hit."
Maynard was in that frame of mind against James Monroe. The Penn State signee struck out the side in the first three innings, doing so in the second on nine pitches.
The fourth inning was the only one in which the Mavericks put the ball in play.
Madison Vass grounded out to start the inning and Shannon Phipps struck out before Bryleigh Thomas poked a 3-2 pitch into right field for the Mavericks' first — and only — baserunner of the game. Maynard threw out Haley Hunnicutt on a soft bouncer down the first base line to end the inning.
After the Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to set the mercy rule in motion, Maynard again struck out the side in the fifth to end it. She closed with 13 strikeouts.
Admittedly, Maynard wasn't quite over delivering 198 pitches two nights before.
"Yesterday my whole body was sore," she said. "My arm is still a little tight today. In the game you don't even notice because your adrenalin is pumping, but it hit me hard the next day.
"Knowing I was sore (against James Monroe), knowing speed's probably not going to be there because my arm is tight, just making sure the spin is working and try to do the best I could."
Shady was able to take advantage of a pair of errors by the Mavericks for a 4-0 lead, then opened the offense in the fourth.
The first three hitters — Lacy Osborne, Kaylee Waddell and Mallie Lawson — all reached to load the bases. A single by Hadley Wood drove in Osborne, and Alexa Quesenberry did the same to bring home Waddell. One out later, Brooklynn Blankenship singled to score Lawson and Wood and make it an 8-0 game.
Barnett wants to see more consistency out of his offense.
"There are times when we hit the ball an absolute ton up and down the lineup," he said. "There are other times when we get to be a little inconsistent and I believe that part of that is some inexperience, but I think at other times we tend to lose a little bit of our hitter discipline. We swing at bad pitches and turn right back around and look at outstanding pitches, and it puts you in a bad spot as a batter getting back in the count with anybody that's keep you off the plate or change speeds and spins."
Of course, having a pitcher as dominant as Maynard can make up for that.
"Paige is an exceptional pitcher," Barnett said. "She's done a good job for us all year, keeping batters off balance. When her spins are working she's absolutely unbelievable to try to hit sometimes. I think that she's getting stronger as the season is going by. I think the control is getting tighter, and I think with her at the helm we've got some bright things ahead of us."
