Shady Spring’s Paige Maynard and Independence’s Delaney Buckland engaged in a pitchers duel no one is likely to forget Tuesday in Coal City.
Maynard struck out 31 batters and Buckland fanned 28 before both had to exit after pitching the maximum 14 innings. Shady Spring won the game 1-0 in the 15th inning when Kayleigh Akers scored on an error with one out.
Shady Spring’s Hadley Wood relieved Maynard in the bottom of the 15th and sat down the top of the Independence lineup in order to close it out for Maynard.
Independence will visit Greenbrier East Wednesday at 6 p.m., while Shady Spring hosts James Monroe Thursday.
SS 000 000 000 000 001 — 1 4 1
I 000 000 000 000 000 — 0 2 2
Pitching — SS: Paige Maynard, Hadley Wood (15) and Kaylee Waddell; I: Delaney Buckland, Emma Lilly (15) and Alyssa Daniels. WP: Maynard; LP: Lilly; SV: Wood. Hitting — SS: Waddell 2-7, Mallie Lawson 1-6, Olivia Barnett 1-7; I: Buckland 1-6 (2b), Daniels 1-5.