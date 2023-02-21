It was a good weekend to be a Shady Spring softball alumna.
Paige Maynard and Olivia Barnett, 2022 Shady Spring graduates, made their college debuts and both wound up winning their conference’s weekly award.
Maynard was named the Big Ten Conference Freshman of Week after her historic no-hitter in for Penn State. Barnett was named the River States Conference Softball Player of the Week after a dominant showing at the plate.
Maynard became the first pitcher in program history to throw a no-hitter in her debut. She defeated Bethune-Cookman 4-0, striking out four and walking none. The Nittany Lions made two errors behind her.
She is the first Big Ten Freshman of the Week in seven years.
Barnett also had a memorable start to her college career. The shortstop combined to go 5-for-7 (.714) with two triples as WVU Tech swept St. Andrews in a doubleheader, 12-0 (six innings) and 7-2.
She racked up nine total bases in the sweep with two runs batted in and two scored, and she had a perfect weekend at shortstop.
Maynard and Barnett helped lead Shady Spring to its first state tournament appearance in 10 seasons last spring. Both were Class AA first-team all-staters.
Maynard was 16-5 with a 0.75 earned run average in 141 innings, striking out 305 batters. She set a West Virginia record for strikeouts in a game with 34 over 14 innings in the Tigers’ 1-0 win over Independence.
Barnett pounded out a .654 batting average with six homers and 50 RBIs.
