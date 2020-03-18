Maybe we will learn from sports' absence

We didn’t know it at the time — even if we suspected it — but when the NBA decided last Wednesday to indefinitely suspend its season because one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus, it signaled the beginning of a time no sports fan ever thought possible.
By the middle of the day Thursday, reality punched us in the gut. On a local scale, the girls state basketball tournament was brought to a halt, and Class AA boys regional games were postponed.
Nationally, conference basketball tournaments were called off, followed by the unthinkable — no NCAA Tournament.
Our brackets were busted like never before.
In the middle of it all, I received a text from a colleague.
“A world without sports”
My response was as shocking as what has rapidly become our new normal.
“I would love that world.”
Please forgive me. I don’t hate sports. But I definitely think we all can benefit from the break.
I completely understand that such a revelation might elicit a number of questions. I will simply try to answer the most obvious.
Why?
It’s because today’s sports world is not the one I signed up for watching Atlanta Braves games when I was 8. Baseball was definitely my first — honestly, my only — love in the sports world, but I also got to grow up watching the likes of Walter Payton and Joe Montana.
But so much has changed, and not for the best.
The denigration of what was once a love affair has been a gradual thing, but I reached my breaking point this winter. Think about the things that dominated the headlines.
The ugly incident involving the girls basketball teams from Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East. Parents going after coaches is straight out of the “I Care More About Myself Than the Kids” handbook. And if ever there was an illustration of the power of words, this was it. One single word took an already volatile situation and made us a national headline — for all the wrong reasons, once again.
(By the way, claiming to be offended by a word, then using that very word as a rallying cry is not a good idea.)
That incident made everyone forget about what had been the area’s big story.
The Westside-Wyoming East rivalry has always been intense, but tensions apparently became so high in January that county officials entertained thoughts of discontinuing the series for a short period. A public meeting was held and eventually no action was taken, but that it even got to that point was serious.
A middle school basketball game in the Eastern Panhandle finished in an empty gym because of unruly fans. The perpetual public school vs. private school debate. The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.
No, these things are not new, although the extremes seem to have risen a notch or two. But everything seemed to hit a crescendo this year.
There is one common thread to all of this — the kids are behaving. Adults are trying to make themselves bigger than the game.
Ultimately, it’s those kids who are suffering. Seniors are looking at the serious threat of not getting to play again. And that’s not to sell underclassmen short — this is supposed to be among the greatest times of their lives but they are being forced to sit against their will.
It’s not going to hurt us adults to stay out of the man cave losing our noodles over games that have absolutely no bearing on our well-being.
There’s no telling how long we will be without sports. The possibility of not seeing live action until football season is real, and even that may be generous.
Maybe, just maybe this absence is what we need. Maybe it will make us appreciate what we take for granted. Maybe, if in the future we decide to go after a coach or official, we will remember that for a period of time this escape we thought would always be there, was taken from us.
It’s happening now. Who’s to say it can’t happen again?
As the days turn to weeks — and weeks to months? — I realize filling a sports section is going to be a challenge. Honestly, I embrace it. It’s going to force us out of our comfort zones, to really think outside the box, and make us better sports writers.
One other question was presented to me. If you’re OK with a world without sports, why do you do your job?
Fair question, and there are two answers.
One, this is all I have. I have absolutely zero abilities beyond what I do for a living. There are 10 or 11 repair needs at the Fauber household that will back that up. I can’t sell insurance or cars. I don’t know how to farm.
I write that in jest, to illustrate the more important answer. I finally realized five years ago that this job is not about me. I go back to 1 Peter 4:10, which reads, “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.”
I am serving all of you who read The Register-Herald to the best of my ability. You are my motivation.
Human lives are more important than home runs and 3-pointers, and in due time we will have sports again.
When that time comes, here’s hoping we will appreciate it.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber