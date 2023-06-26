It was crushing.
After Shady Spring’s 47-42 loss to Fairmont Senior in the state championship in March, Ammar Maxwell was devastated. It certainly wasn’t supposed to go down the way it did, following an 85-65 win over Fairmont in late January, a win that had only halfway erased a 60-59 loss to the Polar Bears on a last-second shot in the 2022 state title game.
“We threw that away, I don’t know what happened,” he said, shaking his head. The pain was still evident three months later, though not necessarily for himself.
“It was very hard losing those seniors, them not having another year. It was very emotional at that moment. I was more hurt for them because I wanted to win it for them more than I wanted to win it for me.”
But high school sports are a revolving door, and that four-year period with Braden and Cole Chapman (both 1,000-point scorers for the school), Cam Manns and Jaedan Holstein has come to an end.
Maxwell is the last man standing among the guys who played a pivotal role on the 2021 state championship team and two runner-up spots the last two seasons.
Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said on numerous occasions over the last two seasons that Maxwell could be the best player in the state when he realizes just how good he is.
A first-team all-state player last season, Maxwell has been considered for the last two seasons as the player with the most potential to play Division I basketball.
It is a process, one which Maxwell is beginning to realize.
“I know what I can do, but I’m not at my best yet,” he said.
He has shown flashes, with a 35-point effort in February against Huntington and 32 against Fairmont in the January meeting at Shady Spring.
On a team with no shortage of scorers, Maxwell will enter the season just 203 points shy of being a 1,000-point scorer, with 94 career 3s and a 67.8 percent free throw shooter (101-149). He is averaging 11.2 points per game over his 71-game career, in which Shady Spring has compiled a 63-8 record.
If availability is the best ability, then Maxwell is the definition of the phrase, having never missed a game in his career. He has played in all 71 of Shady’s contests over the last three seasons, including nine state tournament games.
He has scored 94 points in those nine state tournament games.
He knows this winter will be strange, walking on the court with a new group of starters.
“It’s going to be a lot different,” Maxwell said. “They were all great players, physical, strong. But the upcoming group that we have, I think we have more (basket) ball players that can do more with the ball all around. It will be a lot different, but they will fill in the spots pretty good.”
He has a point. While the senior class had a four-year record of 84-10, they had athletes, high-caliber players who are going to play at the next level. Manns will play baseball, Holstein will run at Concord.
Todd Duncan, a senior on the state title team, is a Division I golfer at WVU. Only the Chapman twins are moving on to play basketball, at WVU Tech.
But all the key graduates could also play, and Maxwell learned a lot along the way.
“They definitely got me better, just playing with them and learning from the older guys,” Maxwell said. “They were the leaders. I was there to learn from them and be that teammate.”
While the Tigers lose 1,326 points from last year’s total, the cupboard may not be as bare as it would seem. Shady Spring is scheduled to return 32.1 percent (626 points) of its scoring, although Maxwell is well over 50 percent of that total. He also has 44 of the 48 varsity double-figure games.
Also scheduled back are Jack Williams (94 points), Gavin Davis (51), Khi Olson (53), Jalon Bailey (35), Brody Radford (16), Ty Austin (17), Braedy Johnston (12), Brady Green (10) and Nathan Richmond (5). Transfers and others could fill spots and depth.
While Braden Chapman earned the reputation as the face of the Tigers program – the emotional leader with the ability to put the team on his back - it now falls on Maxwell to be a leader.
A grizzled veteran in terms of varsity games played, he is hardly the old man on the team.
He is 16, won’t turn 17 until August and only recently got his driver’s license at the end of May.
“Most of these guys are still older than me,” he said. “I’m young.”
His goals are relative to his talent. Being first-team all-state again, possibly making a run at player of the year, getting his 1,000th point.
Mostly, he wants to make amends for the last two championship opportunities that went by the wayside. He was a freshman on the state championship team.
“That was crazy,” he said of being a mere freshman who was barely halfway to 15 when Shady beat Wheeling Central for its only state basketball title in 2021.
It’s his turn, but he wants to continue the winning ways and make it to the final Saturday of the season for the fourth straight season. You can’t do better.
“You want to win those regular season games to build up confidence for the postseason,” he said. “Mostly (the goals are) win all those games and make it to the state championship game. I want to win another one for coach Olson and for me.”
College coaches are taking notice.
And Maxwell is ready for one more run at Shady Spring.
