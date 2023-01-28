At midweek, it didn’t look like Ammar Maxwell would be playing for Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring in its huge matchup with Class AAA No. 1 Fairmont Saturday at the Dave Wills Gymnasium.
The Tigers are sure glad he did.
Maxwell had a career-high 32 points, 17 in the second quarter, as the Tigers rolled over the Polar Bears 85-65 in a rematch of last year’s Class AAA championship game. The junior also had a career-best six 3-pointers, topping the five he had in a first-round sectional win against PikeView his freshman year.
“My shots were just falling, everything was going good for me, I was just feeling good, defense and everything” Maxwell said. “As soon as I came in and hit my first shot that’s when I got going and felt confident.”
Maxwell didn’t figure to be playing Saturday, after getting two technical fouls last week at Logan. That generally carries ejection from the game and suspension for the next, but at least one of those calls was questionable and apparently the WVSSAC agreed.
Ironically, he spent the early part of the week in practice on the scout team and he played the position played by Zycheus Dobbs, Fairmont’s all-stater, and the guy who beat Shady with a game-winning shot in last year’s championship game.
“I put him on the scout team to play Dobbs and I think he got 30 on us one day,” Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said. “That was kind of a prequel to what was coming today.”
On Saturday, in the real game, he topped that with 32 points.
“Getting him back, man, he’s an all-state player,” Olson said of the 6-foot-5 Maxwell. “He’s one of the best players in the state. Getting him back, and the mismatches he provides and his defense on Dobbs, him and Braden (Chapman) took turns, was great. Obviously (Maxwell being able to play) was great news. We were going to go either way, but we got him back and that was just a shot in the arm, and he proved it tonight”
Was it ever.
Especially in the second quarter when Maxwell’s hammer came down on Fairmont and the junior scored 17 of the Tigers' 20 points.
Down 18-17 after one, Maxwell, who had the last basket of the first quarter, gave Shady Spring the lead for good with a 3-pointer and his point total exploded from there.
Up 21-20, Maxwell outscored the Polar Bears 7-2 to make it a six-point lead, 28-22. Whether getting to the basket or shooting the 3, Maxwell was virtually unguardable in the second quarter. He flashed the whole arsenal, grabbing rebounds, getting out in space and running and he took turns with Braden Chapman guarding Dobbs, holding him to six first-half points.
When Fairmont closed it to three points, 32-29, Maxwell had a 3 and a 2 to make it 37-29 at the half.
“He’s very versatile, he can put it on the floor,” Fairmont coach Dave Retton said of Maxwell. “We thought last year he was more of a shooter. He has really worked hard on his game, and you can see it. He is able to put the ball on the floor and get to the basket and you still have to cover him on the 3. He’s a dual-threat guy. He can shoot it. He’s an outstanding player.”
Shady Spring’s defense picked up in the second quarter as well. After giving up 18 points in the first quarter the Tigers limited the Polar Bears to 21 over the next two, and Dobbs had just two points in that span.
“We put a new game plan in,” Olson said. “I'm not going to talk too much about it. We put some new things in that were different for them and I was trying to be patient with them because they are so ingrained on doing the right things. I was confident they were going to step up. The offense carried us, and the defense brought us home.”
Offensively, the Tigers shot over 50 percent for the game and three other players scored in double figures. Braden Chapman had 17, Cam Manns had 15 including four 3s and Jaedan Holstein had 10. That gave Holstein his first double-figure game of the season (he had 21 the previous two seasons combined) and the 10 points match his total for the previous four games combined.
He was upset, Olson said, because of his performance in the state championship game when he had two points and one rebound.
“He was kind of sleepwalking the first couple of minutes,” said Olson, who pulled him early. “We got hm back in and he woke up in a big way.”
He was active around the glass and defensively inside against the Polar Bears.
Up 37-29 at the half, the Shady Spring defense clamping down, Shady went on an 11-3 run to start the third and led by as many as 23 in the third.
Fairmont got it to 14 in the fourth but a 3 by Manns and a basket inside by Holstein stopped the bleeding.
The Tigers led by as many as 26 in the fourth before settling for a 20-point win.
Retton said he didn’t put much stock in what he saw as the hyperbole of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup or the rematch of last year's state championship game angle.
“For us no, we know what kind of team they are, and we were wanting to execute the things we do against them and that’s it.” he said.
Olson took another tact.
“I’m not into coachspeak. I’m into being honest and this game was big for us,” Olson said. “They beat us. It was a heartbreaker. It bothered me, it still bothers (his players). I’m not going to run from that. For us to beat them and the way we did it was a statement for us, it was a statement for our community that was still hurting from that. And we put it to bed. And we definitely put it to bed tonight.
“The No. 1 seed is big for us. People don't want to talk about ‘later on down the road’ but if you are a top tier program, we look down the road. You control what you can control, and we control our seeding in the state tournament, so this was big for us. We want that first seed and if we take care of business the rest of the way it should be ours.”
Shady Spring improved to 11-3 on the season and won its 30th straight at home. The senior class is now 28-0 at home and Shady is 44-3 all-time at Dave Wills Gymnasium, its last loss coming in 2019 to Bluefield. The Tigers take on Bluefield on Tuesday.
Shady also was playing its fourth No. 1 team and the Tigers are 3-1 in those games (losing to AAAA Morgantown in the season opener).
Fairmont is 12-1, and the loss ends a state-best 20-game win streak dating to last February. In addition to Dobbs' 20, Desean Goode scored 15 and Andre Grant had 14.
Fairmont Senior
Zycheus Dobbs 5 9-13 20, Andre Grant 5 3-4 14, Connor Gower 2 0-0 5, Latique Williams 0 1-2 1, DeSean Goode 7 0-0 15, Julius Butler 2 0-0 5, Jaleel Law 1 0-0 3, Naelyn Chandra 1 0-0 2, Nathan Kidd 0 0-0 0, Cole Gilmore 0 0-0 0, Darrell Claybrook 0 0-0 0, Chris Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 12-19 65.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 6 4-6 17, Ammar Maxwell 11 4-4 32, Cole Chapman 3 1-2 7, Jack Williams 0 2-2 2, Ty Auston 0 0-0 0, Gavin Davis 0 0-0 0, Jaedan Holstein 4 2- 21, Jalon Bailey 0 0-0 0, Sam Jordan 1 0-0 2, Khi Olson 0 0-0 0, Cam Manns 5 1-2 15, Brady Green 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 14-18 85.
FS 18 11 10 26 - 65
SS 17 20 23 25 - 85
Three-point field goals – FS: 6 (Dobbs 1, Grant 1, Gower 1, Goode 1, Butler 1, Law 1). SS: 11 (B. Chapman 1, Maxwell 6, Manns 4) Fouled out – FS: Grant SS: Maxwell.
