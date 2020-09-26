Mavs trounce Montcalm in long-awaited debut

lindside — The slogan for James Monroe on Friday night could well have been “Better late than never.”
The Mavericks finally got their coronavirus-delayed season started, in convincing fashion, defeating the injury-plagued Montcalm Generals 53-0 at H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex.
Senior Andrew Hazelwood, in his first organized football game since his freshman year, threw for three touchdowns and accounted for 193 yards from scrimmage to pace the Mavericks offense.
Interceptions by the Mavs’ Cooper Ridgeway, Grant Lively, Jordan Feamster and Hayden Parker snuffed out forays by the Generals (0-4).
The Mavericks drove 37 yards on their first series to tally the initial points on the board. They came from a one-yard dive by senior lineman Brady Hunt.
In the second period, Hazelwood threaded touchdown passes to Cameron Thomas and Cooper Ridgeway. In between, sophomore Brayde Carr took his only carry of the night 42 yards to the goal line.
The Mavericks Went 61 yards on their first drive of the second half, culminating in Lively’s 38-yard touchdown catch. The point-after run by Ridgeway produced a 40-0 advantage.
Feamster snagged a batted Montcalm pass out of the air and dashed 35 yards for the next score, late in the third quarter.
The clock ran uninterrupted for most of the final period. Hazelwood set up the final score by recovering a Montcalm fumble at the Generals’ 9-yard line. Ethan Ganoe recorded the final touchdown on the night on the next play, and Hazelwood kicked the extra point to wrap it up.
Hazelwood ran eight times for 110 yards for James Monroe (1-0) and completed 5 of 12 passes for 83 more.
Montcalm did not earn a first down until midway through the second quarter.
Montcalm head coach Adam Havens said, “James Monroe’s got a very good program. They’ve got a great history and a great tradition. We knew coming in that it would be a great challenge for us — and they proved that.”
Quarterback Ethan Nichols, pursued all night, led the Generals offense with 15 yards rushing and 15 more on pass completions.
M 0 0 0 0 — 0
JM 8 24 14 7 — 53
First Quarter
JM — Brady Hunt 1 dive (Cooper Ridgeway run), 7:35
Second Quarter
JM — Cameron Thomas 12 pass from Andrew Hazelwood (C. Thomas pass from Hazelwood), 7:50
JM — Brayde Carr 42 run (Ridgeway run), 2:12
JM — Ridgeway 13 pass from Hazelwood (C. Thomas pass from Hazelwood), 0:14.1
Third Quarter
JM — Grant Lively 38 pass from Hazelwood (Ridgeway run), 8:26
JM — Jordan Feamster 35 interception return (kick failed), 3:24
Fourth Quarter
JM — Ethan Ganoe 9 run (Hazelwood kick), 8:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mont, Ethan Nichols 10-15, Logan Carver 4-18, Tyler Pigg 3-7, Devin Green 1-(-11), Zach Havens 1-(-3), Noah White 5-(-4). JM, Andrew Hazelwood 8-110, Cooper Ridgeway 9-31, Grant Lively 7-33, Brayde Carr 1-42, Ethan Ganoe 2-7, Hayden Parker 2-2, Brady Hunt 1-1, Dylan Page 1-(-3), Team 1-(-6).
PASSING — Mont, Nichols 5-14-23 yd.-0 TD-3 intc.; Green 1-1-3-0-0; Carver 2-4-17-0-0. JM, Hazelwood 5-12-83-3-0; Ridgeway 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING— Mont, Hunter Hart 2-10, Noah White 2-9, Devin Green 1-4, Tyler Pigg 2-10, Grayson Thomason 1-10. JM, Ridgeway 2-24, Cameron Thomas 1-12, Lively 2-47.