Mavs’ Thomas posts double-double in return

James Monroe’s Cam Thomas made his return to the Mavericks lineup in emphatic fashion, scoring 20 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in a 68-57 victory over Region 3 foe Webster County Saturday at the New River CTC Invitational.
Thomas had missed the last four games after injuring his leg in a harrowing fall going up for a rebound at Greater Beckley Christian Dec. 14.
Shad Sauvage added 24 and Eli Allen 18 for the Class A No 2 Mavericks, now 6-1. Webster County was led by state’s leading scorer Rye Gadd with 28 points and Rayden Triplett added 17, 15 in the first half.
The third quarter was the difference, when James Monroe outscored the Highlanders 22-12 after the game was tied 34-34 at the half.
On two separate occasions the Mavs scored two baskets before the ball crossed half court after turnovers on inbounds passes.
The first time Eli Allen made a steal after his basket and shot the ball to Sauvage, who knocked down a 3 pointer. Sauvage then hit another 3 on the next possession, an 8-point swing in under a minute to the the score from 42-36, 50 50-36.
Later, after another Allen basket, A.J. Walker made a steal and converted for a quick four points.
“That was huge,” James Monroe coach Matt Sauvage said. “When you get plays like that and can score off them, it hurts a team. It puts you from two or three down to eight to nine up and it’s a huge swing.”
“We came out in the second half and had four or five turnovers right off the bat,” Webster County coach Mike Gray said. “We talked about that ball security against an experienced James Monroe. You have to take care of the ball if you’re going to beat them.”
While the starts did their thing – James Monroe’s Sauvage and Allen and Webster’s Gadd are returning first-team all-state players – it was the play of Cam Thomas for James Monroe that provided the big boost.
“He had a double-double easy and that was one of the bigger games he has played in the years he’s been with me,” coach Sauvage said. “He needed a game like this. It was his first game back and his leg’s been feeling better and better. Toward the end of the second half there I told him, ‘Let me get you out for a few minutes’ because I knew he was hurting, and his exact words to me were ‘Coach, I ain’t coming out.’ I said, ‘Alright, let’s go.’ He played a great game.”
‘Cam’s a great player and we are missing that right now, a gritty player around the rim who wants to get those put backs and knows his role.”
Rayden Triplett had a big game for Webster.
“He’s one of those sophomores we’re asking to do a little bit more than what he probably should right now,” Gray said. “He’s got a lot of game in him. HE shoots it well; he gets to the rim.”
James Monroe is at Greenbrier West Tuesday, Webster hosts Calhoun County Wednesday.
Webster County (3-3)
Riley Clevenger 2 0-0 5, Rye Gadd 11 4-5 28, Rayden Triplett 6 2-3 17, Andrew Hardway 1 0-0 2, Dakota Blankenship 1 0-0 2, Kyle McMillion 1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 21 7-10 57
James Monroe (6-1)
Josh Burks 0 0-0 0, Shad Sauvage 5 10-10 24, Eli Allen 9 0-2 18, Haiden Huffman 1 0-0 2, Cam Thomas 8 4-8 20, A.J, Walker 2 0-0 4, Collin Fox 0 0-1 0, Brady Baker 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25 14-22 68
Webster County 14 20 12 11 - 57
James Monroe 18 16 22 12 - 68
3-poimt field goals – WC: 6 (Clevenger 1, Gadd 2, Triplett 3). JM: 4 (Sauvage 4). Fouled out – None.