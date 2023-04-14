Adyson Hines was one of two players in the Coalfield Conference to average a double-double this past season.
She learned at an early age against some high caliber opponents that she would have to fight fr every rebound and a tough on every shot attempt.
And she didn’t have to go far to do it.
Here’s the story from Hines.
“I’m going embarrass Eli (Allen, the reigning state player of the year) and Josh (Burks, a first-team all-stater) the most but here goes,” Hines said during a break in practice for the Scott Brown/Little General Classic at Shady Spring High School.
The game will be today at Shady, girls’ events starts at 2 p.m. and boys’ events at 4 p.m.
“We were beating them in the championship game in Little League (Hines played for the Wizards and Allen and Burks for the Vipers) and they were over there bawling their eyes out because we were beating them and then I shoved Josh up against the wall because I got mad at him.”
Hines laughed and smiled a mischievous smile.
“They will deny it but that’s what happened. and they are going to get me back.”
Alls well that ends well. Hines said she was a huge fan of the boys run to back-to-back championships. and she was a little envious of the success they had.
“It was hard (because the girls’ team didn’t make it to Charleston) but I was so happy for them,” Hines said. “They put in so much work, so much more work than you would think. They gelled so well together. They play so well together. and we couldn’t quite make that jump.”
Hines averaged 14.9 points per game and 12.9 rebounds per game in earning Class girls first-team all-state honors.
She is undecided on where she will attend college but said she intends to play at the next level. The jump won’t be formidable for Hines.
“I used to play with all the boys, and I’ve been getting in there and getting rough ever since,” Hines said.
• • •
Shooter’s shoot, and Shady Spring Cam Manns is a shooter.
Not even six-plus hours in a car could hold him down. Manns made the day-long ride from a baseball tournament at Myrtle Beach and pulled into Shady Spring High at 6 p.m. right before practice and the qualifying round of the Scott Brown/Little General Classic 3-point Shootout.
Despite not shooting in nearly a month, Manns made 15 3s to earn a berth in Saturday’s finals. It was the first time he shot since the state championship game March 18 at the Charleston Coliseum.
“I literally got back at 6 p.m.,” Manns said. “I texted coach and told him I was going to be a little late because I knew I was going to be pressed for time. As soon as I got home, I grabbed my basketball bag and left. I had my practice shorts from the state tournament in there and I wore those.”
In fact, Manns, who started for the Tigers on the mound two days after Shady fell to Fairmont in the state championship game.
Likewise, he wanted to be there for his basketball brothers.
“This is great opportunity,” Manns said. “This is fun playing with teammates and against guys I’ve played against forever. I’m excited. It’s going to be great (to suit up with Shady Spring teammates Braden Chapman, Cole Chapman and Jaedan Holstein) because we’re never going to do it again. One last time in this gym. We’re 42-0 in this gym and I want to make it 43-0 with my boys.”
It was worth the drive.
• • •
Wyoming East’s Colleen Lookabill never really preferred to shoot the ball.
In fact, Lookabill admitted she just wasn’t good at it.
“I’m not a good shooter, I overthink a lot, so I knew if I could get the ball to Maddie (Clark) or Cadee (Blackburn) they could score, and I’d just have to be there for defense. I would talk and switch, I was the voice out there for defense. When I was younger, I shot the ball a lot more. Then when I was in about seventh grade year I got scared to shoot for some reason. Something just popped in my head that I just didn’t like to shoot the ball, so I picked up more on defense. and I was known for defense after that.”
She must have slipped one more game in her hip pocket and she saved the best for last.
In the second title win in March against that same Summers County team she scored 12 points hitting 4 of 6 from the floor, including 1 of 3 from 3 and grabbed eight rebounds. So much not scoring.
So, what gave in the title game?
It was a deal with teammate Abby Russell.
“Me and Abby made a deal after we lost to Summers County in the sectional game (in New Richmond in late February) that we were going to shoot the ball. We had to shoot it at least 10 times. So every time I was open, I threw it up there and hoped for the best.
“I scored a lot more points than I thought I was going to score. I was shooting shots that if it was another game, I would not have shot.”
Lookabill grew up watching Gabby Lupardus and Misa Quesenberry, Jazz Blankenship and Skyler Davidson.
One of her favorites was another defensive demon and scrapper, Katie Daniels.
“I loved her physical presence,” Lookabill said. “I remember freshman year we were at a tournament and (assistant coach) Ryan (Davidson) was like ‘You remind me of Katie Daniels, and I took that to heart. I like being known as a physical person.”
• • •
Fairmont Senior’s DeSean Goode was shocked when he got the invite to the Scott Brown/Little General Classic. Not that he was invited to an all-star game but one in Shady Spring.
“It’s a little weird,” Goode admitted. “When I first got the text, it was surprising because I know the rivalry, we have between us and them and what’s happened (with Fairmont winning two titles),” Goode said. “But just coming down here and being on the team with them, it’s part of basketball. They are good guys.”
Goode said he was looking forward to playing alongside the likes of Braden and Cole Chapman and Cam Manns and Jaedan Holstein.
“I’m looking forward to playing with all these guys, some I didn’t get to see in the regular season and some I did see, and I know they are good players. I was excited to see the team that we have, it’s a good team and I think we will do fine.”
• • •
That Greenbrier East’s Cadence Stewart shot the lights out in qualifying for the 3-point shootout is no surprise, making 17 of 25 shots to place first for the girls’ shootout.
She’s been shooting the lights out for four years with the Spartans, scoring over 1,500 points.
But she had the feeling she would do well.
And there is more in the tank.
“I’ve been practicing (for the 3-point shootout),” Stewart, who signed with Alderson-Broaddus said. “I think I can do better. I made 19 (in one practice round)/
She qualified first and will shoot first by her choice. Others, their order and shots made were Mia Henkins, Morgantown, 14, Gabby Reep, Bridgeport, 13, Syndey Baird, Webster County, 13, Anna Young, Pendleton County, 12 and Emily Sharkey, University, 12.
For the boys qualifiers were Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover, 19, Garrett Mitchell, Wyoming East, 19, Brody Davis, Morgantown, 18, Cam Dansler, Morgantown, 17, Reece Carden, Scott, 16, Cam Manns, Shady Spring 15 and DeSean Goode, Fairmont Senior, 15.
