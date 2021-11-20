Mavs challenge Doddridge, fall 14-0 in Class A quarters

A look at high school football quarterfinal playoff results from around West Virginia:
Class A
No. 2 Doddridge County 14, No. 7 James Monroe 0
In a game where the No. 2 Bulldogs controlled the ball, Doddridge County won a defensive struggle in the Class A quarterfinals over No. 7 James Monroe, 14-0 Saturday at Cline Stansberry Stadium.
The Mavericks played bend, but don’t break defense for three quarters against Doddridge County with their offense only seeing the field for 12 plays in the first half and 21 in the second.
The Bulldogs finally found the end zone when senior quarterback Jared Jones plowed in from a yard out to cap a 12-play, 78-yard drive with 9:04 left in the contest.
The Bulldogs added a 24-yard TD scamper from junior Seth Richards on their next possession to seal the victory.
Dylan night ran for 124 yards on 27 carries for DCHS, while Jones added 57 and a TD on 21 runs and threw for 66 yards. Richards ran for 28 yards and a TD on six touches and caught 5 passes for 38 yards.
Cooper Ridgeway ran for 35 yards on 12 carries for the Mavericks to exceed 1,000 yards for the season.
Doddridge County (11-1) finished the contest with 278 yards of offense and 19 first downs, while holding James Monroe to 64 yards of offense and four first downs.
Doddridge County advances to play host to Williamstown in the semifinals.
Wheeling Central 55, Gilmer County 0
Seven different players scored touchdowns for No. 8 Wheeling Central on its way to a dominating Round 2 victory in a West Virginia Class A Quarterfinal against No. 16 Gilmer County at Wheeling Island Stadium on Saturday.
Riley Watkins ran for 139 yards and a score, while Lorenzo Ferrera garnered 86 yards, a TD and a punt return for a score in the victory.
Cody Martos recorded 73 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Caleb Ratcliffe hauled in a one-handed TD on a perfect pass from Payton Hildebrand.
Jayvon Miller secured an interception for the Knights.
Ean Hamrick paced the Titans with 190 yards and one interception on 17 of 24 passing.
No. 4 Ritchie County 34, No. 5 Mount View 6
No. 5 Mount View failed to take advantage of early opportunities and watched a 6-6 game at the half turn into a 34-6 setback to No. 4 Ritchie County.
The Rebels lost fullback Brandon Riddle to an ankle injury early in the first quarter, but Seth Hardy came through with career-highs of 20 rushes and 142 yards.
On its first trio of drives, Mount View (10-2) had possession first-and-goal at the 2, first-and-goal at the 5 and also first-and-10 at the RCHS 18, but came up empty each time.
Ritchie County got on the board following the second goal line stand. Marlon Moore had an acrobatic, juggling 35-yard grab from Ethan Haught, who hit Hardy out of the backfield for an 18-yard TD strike with 7:29 left in the half.
The Golden Knights responded before the break when signal-caller Ryan Long, who went 22 of 39 for 205 yards, connected on four straight passes. The final trio went to Tony Bailey, which included a leaping 14-yard touchdown catch with no time on the clock. Jonathan Huff's extra point drilled the top of the left upright.
Ritchie County scored on its first four possession of the second half. Hardy started it with a 1-yard plunge. Gus Morrison, who toted 16 times for 106 yards, added a pair of 1-yard rushing TDs. He also capped the scoring at 4:51 of the fourth via a 37-yard TD catch from Haught.
Mount View, which trailed 173 to 107 in total yards at intermission, ended up allowing 464 and produced 237.
Bailey led the visitors with game-highs of six receptions for 101 yards.
No. 6 Williamstown 44, No. 3 East Hardy 24
Maxwell Molessa pierced East Hardy for 321 yards with a ground assault including a pair of runs of over 65 yards for touchdowns as No. 6 Williamstown dominated the No. 3 Cougars 44-24 in a Class A state quarterfinal victory in Baker.
Molessa garnered four touchdowns on a 16-carry night to lead the Yellowjackets.
Williamstown's Rickie Allen netted 22 carries for 109 yards with two touchdowns.
Molessa accompanied three other Williamstown players in notching interceptions as the Yellowjackets secondary gave East Hardy fits all night (Colt Hesson, Lynken Joy, Louis Goodnow).
East Hardy's leading receiver was Dawson Price with eight receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.
Damian Iman led the Cougars on the ground with nine carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns.
Williamstown advances to the state semifinals.
Class AAA
Bridgeport 74, Jefferson 49
The Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game between No. 3 Bridgeport and No. 6 Jefferson didn’t take long to become one where it came down to if the Indians could stop the Cougars’ passing attack and if the Cougars could slow down the Indians on the ground.
Defensive stops were few and far between but Bridgeport had a couple more than Jefferson in a wild 74-49 victory for the Indians, who remain unbeaten at 12-0 and advance to next week’s semifinals to face Martinsburg.
The Cougars end their season at 10-2.
The game featured at least seven new or tied Class AAA preliminary round records.
Bridgeport set new marks for most rushing touchdowns with 10, most rushing attempts with 70, most rushing yards with 697 and most total yards with 724.
Jefferson tied the record for touchdown passes by a team with a six and by an individual as all six were thrown by Sammy Roberts.
Roberts, who completed 29-of-46 passes finished with 590 yards, which is a new record.
For Bridgeport, Landyn Reppert ran for 316 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns, Aidan Paulsen had 238 yards on 17 carries and five touchdowns. Cam Cole added 107 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.
Huntington 29, George Washington 13
Junior quarterback Gavin Lochow ran for a pair of touchdowns and freshman Zah Zah Jackson made several impact plays in the second half as the top-seeded and unbeaten Highlanders held off the No. 9 seed Patriots (8-4).
Huntington led 12-7 at halftime on a Lochow TD, a safety and the first of two field goals by Jonny Aya-Ay.
Jackson, who didn’t touch the ball on offense in the first half, wound up as Huntington’s top rusher with 82 yards on five carries. He also had two kickoff returns for 60 yards and intercepted a pass on defense at his own 32 with his team holding a 22-13 lead in the fourth quarter.
Huntington (12-0) moves on to play Cabell Midland (11-1) in the semifinals.
Abe Fenwick completed 20 of 30 passes for 234 yards for GW, hitting Taran Fitzpatrick with TD tosses of 7 and 74 yards.
Class AA
Poca 56, Frankfort 49
Quarterback Jordan Wolfe threw for 365 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score Saturday afternoon to lead No. 5 seed Poca to a shootout victory against visiting Frankfort in the Class AA quarterfinals.
The game was an offensive showcase from start to finish, as neither team punted nor faced a fourth down.
The win moves Poca (9-2) into the semifinals at home next Friday at 7:30 p.m. against No. 16 Fairmont Senior.
Wolfe completed 19 of 23 passes with one interception, finding Toby Payne nine times for 148 yards and three touchdowns and hitting Kambel Meeks six times for 181 yards and two scores. Malakai Woodard-Jones carried 27 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
For No. 13 seed Frankfort (7-5), Peyton Clark ran 11 times for 156 yards, including touchdown bursts of 48 and 75 yards and also caught a 17-yard TD pass. Parker VanMeter, who was injured in the second half, ran 11 times for 93 yards and a score and Luke Robinette completed 8 of 14 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score.
Fairmont Senior 33, Robert C. Byrd 28
No. 16 Fairmont Senior defeated No. 8 Robert C. Byrd in an instant classic Class AA quarterfinal in Clarksburg.
The Polar Bears blew a 21-0 halftime lead, and the Flying Eagles looked to have pulled off a stunner when Nick George dove in for a two-point conversion to make it 28-27 RCB with 1:31 to play. But on the ensuing kickoff, Dylan Ours ducked and dodged his way down the left sideline before breaking free and heading to the house for a 97-yard score.
It was the second dramatic road victory in as many weeks for defending champion Fairmont Senior, which eliminated top seed Herbert Hoover last Saturday with a late, game-winning safety. Quarterback Dom Stingo threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score Friday for the Polar Bears.
The Eagles complete their season at 7-4. The game marked the end of the career of record-breaking running back Jeremiah King, who was held to 39 yards rushing in the loss.
Bluefield 35, North Marion 21
Thanks to four forced turnovers and a 21-0 scoring run between the third and fourth quarters, the 14th-seeded Bluefield Beavers knocked off the sixth-seeded North Marion Huskies, 35-21, Friday on the road in the second round of the Class AA playoffs.
Bluefield’s win resulted in the second consecutive year the Beavers (6-3) have eliminated the Huskies (8-3) from the postseason, this time setting up a semifinal matchup at Independence High School.
In the game, Amir Hairston ran the ball 16 times for 139 yards, good for 8.7 yards per carry, setting the tone for the BHS offense all night.
Alongside Hairston offensively was Ryker Brown, who ran the ball for 35 yards while completing 10-of-12 passes for 105 yards.
For the Huskies, who outgained the Beavers 331-296 in total yardage in the game, Brody Hall completed 9-of-26 passes for 118 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.
Tariq Miller was his top target with three catches for 58 yards, while Dylan Kincell caught two passes for 34 yards to go along with five carries for 29 yards.
Friday Scores
Class A
Class AA
Independence 22, Roane County 8
Class AAA
Cabell Midland 46, University 21
Martinsburg 35, Spring Valley 6
Saturday Scores
Class AAA
Class AA
Class A
