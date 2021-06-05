James Monroe 11, Summers County 1
LINDSIDE — Cody Moore held Summers County to two hits over five innings and James Monroe beat Summers County 11-1 to win the Class A Region 3, Section 1 championship.
Moore struck out 10 and walked three while allowing one earned run.
Moore and Andrew Hazelwood both hit a pair of doubles. Hazelwood drove in three runs and Moore had two RBIs. Brendan Hale went 2-for-2.
Will Taylor drove in the Bobcats' only run of the game.
The Mavericks will play the champion from the ongoing Section 1 tournament in a best-of-3 region series starting Monday, May 14.
SC 000 10 — 1 2 3
JM 107 30 — 11 9 0
Pitching — SC: Logan Fox, Levi Jones (3), Maverick Harper (4) and Jones, Ben Lane (3); JM: Cody Moore and Cooper Ridgeway. WP: Moore; LP: Fox. Hitting — SC: Jones 1-2 (2b, run), Will Taylor 1-2 (2b, rbi); JM: Andrew Hazelwood 3-4 (2 2b, 3 rbi), Brendan Hale 2-2, Moore 2-3 (2 2b, 2 rbi), Ridgeway 1-3, Jeff Jones 1-3.