James Monroe’s two-tenured head coach John Mustain knew he had the makings of a good team this season.
Undefeated, he did not count on.
“I thought we started playing well at the end of last year last season,” Mustain said. “But we also played a really good schedule. You have Pendleton which played us very tough (6-0 James Monroe victory), Greenbrier West which is a very good team, Liberty and Nicholas were double-A teams, Trail is a good team and we have had some battles with them, and I thought Summers County has a really good team.”
Somewhere it seemed, the Mavericks would have an off night.
But the defense was solid, the offense at times explosive.
When the Mavericks turned back Class AA playoff team Nicholas County 21-7, the undefeated season was a real possibility.
With a 35-7 win against Summers County, it became a reality.
Now the trick is to do it again in the postseason and the Mavericks take their sixth undefeated season into the playoffs looking for that elusive state championship.
No. 1 James Monroe hosts No. 16 Petersburg — Mustain believes for the first time in any sport — Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
The Mavericks’ perfect regular season was the first since 2006, meaning they had five in the school’s first 13 seasons.
Between 2004-2007 the Mavericks lost two regular season games (both to Bluefield) but all but one of those the Mavericks were beaten before the championship. The team made it to the Class AA state championship in 2005, falling to Bluefield 24-14.
Now the Mavericks are in the Class A ranks, looking to make a similar run. As was shown in basketball, with a state championship last winter, it can be done and many of the players — key guys like Cooper Ridgeway, Layton Dowdy and Eli Allen were members of that team.
Defensively the Mavericks gave up just 48 points all season, a school record, and 20 of those came with single touchdowns in the last three games of the regular season.
One opposing coach said it was the best defense he had seen and said the strength was the backside — the secondary, led by Allen, Braydie Carr and Chaz Boggs.
Both lines have been stout, one of the reasons for the success,
Allen, in fact, is considered a potential Division I player and he had originally planned to forego his senior year — after making first-team all-state defensive back last year with eight interceptions. When he didn’t show up at the beginning of fall practice Ridgeway and his mates said not to worry, he’d be there, they would make sure of it it. They were good on their word, Allen showed up. After missing the first three games of the season he has responded with eight touchdown receptions and seven interceptions.
After switching to many different positions this year, including quarterback, he has remained at receiver this season.
Same for Ridgeway, an all-state caliber running back who rushed for over 1,000 yards for the second year in a row. Last year he played some quarterback.
The emergence of sophomore Layton Dowdy at quarterback made it easy for Mustain to keep guys put, but he was likely to do that anyway.
“It’s not so much that Layton did something the other guys didn’t do (in the preseason), I just felt like Eli Allen was a better receiver, and Cooper Ridgeway was a better running back and we talked about it (as a staff) and said let’s just keep them there and go with Layton. and he has played very well for us at quarterback.”
Indeed he has, throwing for 1,164 yards and 17 touchdowns and has completed 62 percent of his passes (60 of 97) and just four interceptions. He has also rushed for 297 yards and three touchdowns.
If Dowdy isn’t the biggest surprise, perhaps Carr is, emerging and growing into a 642-yard rusher. Carr is averaging eight yards a carry and has scored 10 touchdowns.
“He has been in the program and worked, going from about a 120 kid to 170 and he’s become a really good football player,” Mustain said.
He showed that in the season finale, rushing for 129 yards and a touchdown and catching a 65-yard touchdown pass.
Throwing to Allen has been a boon for Dowdy but the backs do their part in the passing game.
Ridgeway has 18 receptions for 288 yards and five touchdowns. Carr has two touchdown receptions.
“It’s a whole new season,” Mustain said. “It’s the old thing where we are all 0-0. I think Petersburg is a good football team. We have to play well to keep playing.”
