Tuesday night in the Class AA consolation game of the Big Atlantic Classic, James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage and Nicholas County head coach Brian Phipps went in with the same goal — get a win to build confidence for their young roster.
The Grizzlies (2-11) were looking to break a five-game losing streak, while the Mavericks (3-10) were looking to get their second win over the last eight games.
Outscoring Nicholas County 27-12 in the fourth quarter, James Monroe pulled away from the Grizzlies for a 76-59 win.
With the game tied at 24 midway through the second quarter, James Monroe took the lead for good on a bucket from Cameron Thomas and held a 30-27 lead at the break.
The Mavericks pushed the lead to 12 early in the third quarter on a Thomas stickback, but Nicholas refused to go away.
Attacking the basket and aided by some careless play from James Monroe, the Grizzlies exploded on an 11-0 run, capped by a layup from Rylee Nicholas after a steal at midcourt.
Shad Sauvage quelled the run with a corner 3, but a tough layup from Colby Pishner brought Nicholas within two points after three quarters.
Leading 52-49 with just over six minutes to play, James Monroe put the game away with a 10-2 spurt.
A steal by Sauvage led to a layup, but that score was answered by Bryson Phipps for the Grizzlies. Thomas then rose above the defenders to hit a mid-range jumper before he scored off a behind-the-back assist from Eli Allen.
Allen capped the run with a steal and a layup for a 62-51 lead that stayed at double digits the rest of the way.
Sauvage led all scorers with 21 points. Thomas finished with 20 points, while Allen added 11 and Andrew Hazelwood scored 10.
Pishner led the Grizzlies with 14 points and Ryan Keener scored 12.
The decisive statistic in the game was the Mavericks holding a 26-9 edge in points off turnovers.
Nicholas County (2-12)
Travis Smith 3, Ryan Keener 12, Jordan McKinney 8, Cooper Donahue 7, Bryson Phipps 2, Colby Pishner 14, Rylee Nicholas 6, Wesley Hill 1, Colten Keener 6. Totals: 20-51 16-23 59.
James Monroe (4-10)
Shad Sauvage 21, Andrew Hazelwood 10, Eli Allen 11, Clay Williams 2, Cameron Thomas 20, Josh Burks 5, Collin Fox 6, Evan Hunter 1. Totals: 27-46 19-29 76.
NC: 16 11 20 12 — 59
JM: 19 11 19 27 — 76
3-point goals: NC: 3 (Smith, McKinney, Donahue), JM: 3 (Sauvage 2, Allen). Fouled out: NC (Smith, McKinney, Donahue, Nicholas), JM (Thomas, Fox).