Eli Allen scored 23 points as Class A No. 3 James Monroe notched its third win over a ranked team in its region with a 61-51 victory over No. 7 Webster County Friday evening in the New River CTC Invitational.
The Mavericks scored a blistering 27 points off of turnovers, capitalizing on Webster's mistakes.
"That's what we live off of," James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage said. "Our defense creates 75 percent of our game for us. I told them at the beginning of the season that they'd have to buy into it and if they did we'd see results and we have. I didn't realize it we had 27 points off of them."
Despite being down 20 throughout the second and third quarters, the Highlanders battled back to cut the deficit to 10, but that was it.
"The scouting report said they were long and tough with active hands and attack the ball," Webster head coach Michael Gray said. "We didn't protect the ball very well tonight. The turnovers really got us and they beat us down a little bit. We didn't shoot the ball as well as we have and that got us too."
James Monroe will host Greenbrier West on Tuesday.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 7, Shad Sauvage 14, Eli Allen 23, Noah Hunter 3, Judd Lankford 3, Collin Fox 5, Cam Thomas 6
Webster County
Carter Williams 12, Rye Gadd 11, Kaden Cutlip 4, Connor Bell 8, Devin Coley 5, Riley Clevinger 5, Gage Groggs 6
JM: 15 17 18 11 — 61
WC: 13 6 10 22 — 51
3-point goals — JM: 5 (Burks 1, Sauvage 3, Hunter 1); WC: (Williams 1, Bell 2, Clevenger 1, Groggs 1). Fouled Out — None.