Shad Sauvage will make his first visit to the state boys basketball tournament in Charleston this week. Unlike most first-time attendees, he’ll see a big chunk of it from the playing floor, wearing a jersey.
“I’m excited,” said the senior guard for the James Monroe Mavericks. “We’re all very excited.”
Teammate Eli Allen, a 6-foot-3 junior, was asked last week what he envisioned what it would be like to participate in the tournament.
“Sounds like a fun place,” Allen said. “We’ll figure it out, Tuesday.”
The Mavericks and their fans have a lot to be excited about, beginning with the No. 1 seed in Class A, by virtue of their 25-0 record. For most of the year, they’ve held the top spot in the small-school division of The Associated Press boys basketball poll.
Only one other team in this year’s tournament arrives with an unbeaten record. Jefferson High, a Class AAAA school in the Eastern Panhandle, is 22-0 this season.
James Monroe begins its tournament quest at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Mavs are matched up with No. 8 seed Madonna, from Weirton in the northernmost tip of West Virginia.
The team known as the Blue Dons has a 17-7 record. Their coach, George B. Vargo, is in his 25th season in charge of the program, which won a state title 11 years ago.
Their roster lists six of their 11 players as standing 6-foot-1 or taller.
The Mavericks earned their trip to the states with a 72-52 win over Greenbrier West in their regional final on Thursday in Lindside.
James Monroe never trailed, but halfway through the first quarter the score was tied 2-2 on the strength of four free throws. Five of the Mavs’ six shots at that juncture were 3-point attempts. The offense wasn’t working, early. The standing-room-only crowd began to get restless.
Mavericks head coach Matt Sauvage said, “Sometimes when I call out a play, sometimes it hurts us. They play better, just going. They know the game, they understand the game. Once they freed up their (minds) – the crowd, the noise, everything that was going on – it was a whole lot better.”
Shad Sauvage, the coach’s son, wound up with 27 points, raining down six treys. Allen had 14 points, including two 3-point goals, and nine rebounds. Cameron Thomas, a 6-5 senior, and Collin Fox each had five boards.
Shad Sauvage and Allen combined for more than half of the Mavs’ points last week, but their head coach insists the team’s success isn’t all about that duo.
Matt Sauvage said, “You’ve got Shad and Eli. We know they’re good. But two players can’t win a game. And the rest of our team, throughout this season, slowly became a five-, six-, seven-man team that’s hard to deal with.”
“The rest of the players have stepped up. They don’t care who gets the glory, they don’t care who gets the points. They don’t care. They want to win. And the driving force behind that is in each one of them.
“To me, sometimes players have it, sometimes they don’t. And this group’s got it.”
Shad Sauvage said, “We have great chemistry. We’re with each other, 24/7, even when we’re not playing basketball. It’s really great to play with your best friends out on the court, too. That’s something I’ll always cherish.”
That chemistry is especially evident when the Monroe County unit is on defense.
“I couldn’t be more proud about the defensive side,” Matt Sauvage said. “It’s been amazing to watch, because they love it. They love the defense, more than they do the offense.”
Shad Sauvage said, “We rely on our defense every night. That’s what gets us our offensive points.”
Veteran observers of the state tournament verify that defense is essential for success once a team takes the floor at the Charleston Coliseum, formerly known as the civic center.
Allen feels the allure of a spot in the state tournament brackets, and the challenge that awaits.
“You work all year, just to go up there,” he said. “That’s the dream; you want to go up there and win it all.”
That new challenge begins Tuesday.