lindside – This season’s James Monroe boys basketball team is not built the same as last year’s, but they’re hoping for a similar end result.
For the second year in a row, the Mavericks (22-2) are headed for the WVSSAC state tournament with a talent-laden squad and a loud and passionate fan base.
On Thursday, the new edition of Mavericks basketball locked up a return to the state level with an 86-27 stampede over Greenbrier West in a regional final at Lindside.
James Monroe, the top seed in the Class A bracket, will begin play in Charleston today at 7:15 p.m. against eighth-seeded Cameron (14-11) at the Charleston Coliseum, formerly known as the Civic Center.
The winner of that game advances to the Class A semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday against either Webster County or Clay-Battelle. The championship is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Last March, the James Monroe boys blew through the state tournament and captured the championship trophy with a 28-0 record. To be precise, that season included one loss that was later converted into a forfeit win.
This past November, the 2022-23 hoops squad reached the date when preseason practice could begin. However, most of the experienced varsity players were otherwise occupied.
The Mavericks football team, of which they were a part, were on a 13-0 victory streak that ended at the state “Super Six” championship weekend in Wheeling. James Monroe became the state runner-up via a 52-20 loss to Williamstown.
After Thursday’s basketball win, Collin Fox, one of eight seniors on the James Monroe varsity roster, recalled the staggered preseason for boys hoops.
“At the beginning of the year, we didn’t have much momentum, because we had football (players still) out,” Fox said. “None of them was there. Me and Josh (Burks) were the only starters here. So it was hard to build momentum.
“And then finally we got going, and won a couple o’ games in a row with the rest of the guys.”
Fox obviously knows the effectiveness of understatement. His team’s two losses came by two points to Woodrow Wilson and three points to another southern West Virginia juggernaut, Shady Spring. The Mavs haven’t lost since January 6.
Matt Sauvage, in his seventh year as head basketball coach of the Mavs, said about Thursday’s matchup, “I was nervous coming into the game. As a player, I never got too nervous, but I guess as a coach, you don’t control it as much, because you’re on the sideline.”
But, also asked about that momentum thing, Sauvage said, “Couldn’t ask for much more.”
“I think it’s right where we want to be, going into next week. I’m happy with where we’re at, with our practices, with our game play – everything. We’re where we need to be, so hopefully, we can execute next week.”
The Cameron Dragons, from West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle, are not expected to be a pushover opponent. The roster features three players who are averaging in double-figure scoring – guards Cole Burkett (17.1 points per game) and Colson Wichterman (12.8), and 6-foot-4 power forward Lance Hartley (16.5).
But the Mavericks know not to take anything for granted. The stakes remain high, Sauvage said.
“This team is just as driven as last year’s team,” Sauvage said. “They want to make their own mark. They don’t want to go (out as) a ’28-and-0 last-year team.’ That was a great team last year; they accomplished a lot of things. But this team wants to make their own mark. They want to be their own team.
“And, so far, they’re doing it.”
Fox said, “Obviously, we come into every game expecting to win, and hoping to win.”
Eli Allen, whose regular season average of 20.9 points per game tops the chart for all classes of southern West Virginia basketeers, said the key is to “just stay level-headed. That’s really it. Just come in here, execute the plan that the coaches give us, and hopefully get a win.”
Easier said than done.
Fox, who contributed 15 points in the regional final, said on Thursday night, “I felt like I shot pretty bad. I think I had three 3s but I’m pretty sure that I missed a lot more than I made. That’s never good. But, overall, it wasn’t terrible. We came out with a 60-point win – so it’s alright.”
The Mavericks return an experienced core of players. Seniors Allen, Fox, Burks and Ethan Ganoe are among the veterans of last year’s run. Other seniors include centers Juan Hopkins and Owen Jackson, along with Evan Hunter and Braxton Charlton.
The seniors get most of the interviews. The scorers get most of the attention. But that discounts the value of the team’s bench strength, Sauvage said.
“A lot of people think we’re not very deep,” the coach said. “But what people don’t realize is that a lot of the guys on the bench (who) are not getting the playing time … could start for a lot of other single-A teams. So that’s great for us to have.
“You know, I hate it for some of them, sometimes. But on the other side of it, if we didn’t have those players all year-round, whether if it’s in practice or whether it’s injuries, or whatever the case may be, we wouldn’t be where we are, anyway. So that’s been great to have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.