lindside — Adyson Hines is staying close to home while pursuing her dream of playing college basketball.
The senior forward for James Monroe High School signed on Monday to compete at Concord University, the alma mater of her father and coach, Mike Hines.
“He’s pushed me to (be) the player I am today,” Adyson Hines said. “He constantly is wanting me to be better, and I love having somebody there pushing me to be better, every single day.”
She said about the process of improvement, “It’s blood, sweat and tears, honestly. Dad’s come in with me, 10 o’clock at night, we’ve been in here working. Anytime we can get in the gym. I love the sport, so anything I can do, I’m going to do it.”
Mike Hines said, “I’m happy for her.” Playing college basketball has “been her dream, since she got to high school.”
She averaged 14.6 points and 12.9 rebounds this past season for the Lady Mavericks, who fell just short of reaching the state tournament. She was also named first team all-state in Class A by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Mike Hines said that he told Alyson if she wanted to be considered for the all-state team, “You’ve got to be able to do a lot of different stuff around instead of just being able to score and make rebounds.
“That was her goal, and she met her goal,” he said. She extended her range of shot-making, and worked on her dribbling. “I think her outside shot has really improved, from her junior to senior year,” Mike Hines said.
She started narrowing her college offers down in October. Mike Hines said that she drew interest from “several” Mountain East Conference schools, as well as Bluefield University, Hollins University and WVU Tech.
She said about choosing Concord, “Knowing that it was close to home, my family could come watch me, that’s what really set it apart from other colleges.”
“I plan on going into nursing,” she said. “When they started up that new nursing program, I (thought) that’s a perfect opportunity to also get a new start, on the new program.”
She said she also liked the team’s “family atmosphere” and the up-tempo style of play favored by Coach Tesla Southcott.
Mike Hines said, “They welcomed her. They’re the same way it was when I was at Concord. The coaching staff, to me, it hasn’t changed. They welcome anybody there. …
“For Tesla and that group to give her the opportunity to play at the next level, means a lot to me, and really means a lot to her.”
At the signing ceremony, she was joined by her James Monroe teammates who stood behind her at the table set up in the gym.
She said later, “Just the family I’ve built with each and every one of these players, is something I’ll hold close with me forever.”
Then it was time to talk about the future.
Mike Hines said, “I’m anxious to see Adyson, as she goes on to the next level, what she can do. I know she has it in her, to be able to compete at that next level … . I know for a fact that she’s going to work hard.”
Alyson Hines said, It’s going to be a lot harder than I expect it to be, but I’m ready to just get in the weight room .. . I’m so excited. I’m ready to get working.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.