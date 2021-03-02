The road to the state tournament has been a difficult one for James Monroe.
The Mavericks have routinely been grouped into a region that’s featured programs such as Bluefield, Shady Spring, Wyoming East, Oak Hill and Westside — all of which have spent time in the top five of the AP poll over the last decade.
Just last year Bluefield and Shady, which shared a section with James Monroe, were both ranked in the Top 5, making the mountain a tough one to climb for James Monroe, one of the smallest Class AA schools in the state last year.
“There were no easy paths to the state tournament,” James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage said. “Every program in our region was good and the ones at the top have a history of success that carries over.”
That’s now one less thing to worry about for the Mavericks.
Following the reclassification and expansion of classes in basketball across the state, James Monroe has moved down from Class AA to A and enter the season ranked as the No. 10 team in the Class A AP Poll.
“This year is my fifth year and to say the other four were tough would be an understatement,” Sauvage said. “The other side of the region last year wasn’t quite as strong but the three years before that they were really strong. It was always a gauntlet to get out of the section, let alone the region, especially being a small AA like we were.
“Being one of the larger A schools is going to be different but it’s still tough. They still bring a lot to the table, but getting out of the Bluefield-Shady section should help out boys, but we’ve got Greenbrier West in the region and Greater Beckley in the section so there’s a lot of teams out there tough in Class A.”
The road ahead indeed remains tough.
In their own section, Greater Beckley comes away with the No.1 ranking in the preseason poll, while on the other side Greenbrier West checks in at No. 3 and Webster County at No. 6.
So it’s change all around for the Mavericks to adapt to, but they do have some advantages.
They lost just one player from last year’s team and return most of their starters, while also getting some relief as some players return from injury.
Leading the way is junior Shad Sauvage, who was a Class AA third-team all-state player last season. He’s flanked by players such as Eli Allen, Josh Burks and Andrew Hazelwood. With the majority of his team returning, Sauvage already sees improvements.
“First of all, the size helps,” Sauvage said. “We had a couple kids that grew a few inches, so just seeing the size out there is nice. We were really small, but our guards and bigs are bigger and taller now. But what we’ve really seen is we’re cramming a lot of information into these boys in a short period of time and they’re taking it in. They’ve been cooped up so long that they’re ready to get after it and they’re absorbing at a pretty high pace and we have to have that just for them to be ready.
“We get a week more of practice to bring them in here and get them ready to play at a new level, but we’re excited. All our coaches, we’re pumped because this team here has a chance not just to have a nice record or just win a sectional game, but they have a chance to make a run. That’s our expectation. It’s been a while since James Monroe basketball has been able to make a run so we’re looking forward to it and the challenge. The boys are excited and the coaches, so it’s a nice combination to have when everyone wants to be there.”
