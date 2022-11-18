LINDSIDE — The sequel was as good as the original for the James Monroe Mavericks. storybook season on a cold Friday night in Lindside.
The Mavericks, the only team to defeat the Greenbrier West Cavaliers in football this year, made it a clean sweep with a 48-13 victory in the quarterfinal round of the Class A playoffs at H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex.
Cooper Ridgeway ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns in the rematch between two superlative southern West Virginia small-school ballclubs. The Mavericks won 27-0 in October on their home turf in Monroe County.
James Monroe head coach John Mustain said, “I’ve been around here for a long time, and had a lot of big wins. I’m about as proud of them tonight as I’ve ever been of a team.
“They played focused, the entire night, and they played hard the entire night. Win, lose or draw, that’s all you can ever ask.”
Ridgeway said, “All week in practice, we’ve been up up up, just excited to get on this field and play this game. I just cannot be happier to be moving on to the next round.”
“Coach told us, I couldn’t count how many times, that it’s really hard to beat a team twice, and that just motivated us more to practice hard and get better throughout the week,” he said.
Mustain said, “To me, Cooper was running a little possessed tonight. … Cooper always runs hard, but I think he had something extra in him tonight. He had a fantastic game.”
It was a bitter end of the season for the Cavaliers (10-2), who dominated their opponents except for the team from Monroe County. Greenbrier West, slotted eighth in the Class A postseason, shut out South Harrison 35-0 a week before in their playoff opener.
The Cavaliers were unavailable for an immediate postgame comment on Friday night. The players and 14-year head coach Toby Harris had a long talk in the locker room after the loss.
The defense led the way early for top-ranked James Monroe (12-0), limiting Greenbrier West to seven plays in the first quarter.
“The bottom line was, they just came out and focused on their keys and did a good job of doing what they were supposed to do. and they’ve been doing that all year,” Mustain said.
The Mavericks ran the first 10 plays of the game — converting on a fourth-and-five — and took an 8-0 lead on Ridgeway’s first touchdown run. Braydie Carr set up a 14-0 lead with a 35-yard scoring pass reception from Layton Dowdy.
The Cavaliers soon got their only points of the first half when Ethan Holliday grabbed a screen pass from quarterback Tucker Lilly and ran it 76 yards to the end zone.
The home team rolled to a 28-6 halftime advantage on touchdown catches by Eli Allen and Nick Pitzer.
Greenbrier West had the opening possession of the third quarter and trimmed the deficit to 15 points following a nine-play 55-yard march. Holliday had five carries in that drive, including his 5-yard scoring run.
The Mavs put the game away with touchdown rushes on their next three possessions. Ridgeway found the end zone on runs of 6 and 13 yards, and Carr galloped 52 yards to the goal line on the third play of the fourth quarter.
Dowdy had a pass dropped on his first attempt of the night, but completed his other eight throws to account for 183 yards of offense through the air. Carr had 103 yards rushing on 10 attempts.
For Greenbrier West, Holliday led the rushing column with 44 yards on nine attempts. Cole Vandall ran six times for 24 yards.
In his final high school football game, the Cavaliers’ premier runner Ty Nickell was limited to 3 yards on five carries in the first half, and wound up with 32 on the ground. He concluded his senior season with 1,919 rushing yards.
Lilly was 4-for-11 passing for 85 yards. His last attempt was picked off by James Monroe senior Hayden Parker.
James Monroe will host the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between fourth-ranked Wahama and the No. 5 team, Wheeling Central Catholic. The victor of next weekend’s semifinal will advance to the Class A state championship game in Wheeling.
GW 6 0 7 0 — 13
JM 14 14 6 14 — 48
First Quarter
JM — Cooper Ridgeway 3 run (Ridgeway run), 7:30
JM — Braydie Carr 35 pass from Layton Dowdy (kick wide left), 5:02
GW — Ethan Holliday 76 pass from Tucker Lilly (kick failed), 3:16
Second Quarter
JM — Eli Allen 15 pass from Dowdy (Owen Jackson kick), 8:45
JM — Nick Pitzer 38 pass from Dowdy (Jackson kick), 1:14
Third Quarter
GW — Holliday 5 run (Hayden Ridgeway kick), 8:23
JM — Ridgeway 6 run (kick wide left), 2:38
Fourth Quarter
JM — Carr 52 run (Jackson kick), 11:07
JM — C. Ridgeway 13 run (Jackson kick), 8:38
State scores
Quarterfinal
Class AAA
Hurricane 56, George Washington 28
Parkersburg South 58, Musselman 14
Class AA
Herbert Hoover 27, Winfield 26
Independence 42, Fairmont Senior 7
North Marion 13, Roane County 12
Class A
Doddridge County 21, Cameron 6
James Monroe 48, Greenbrier West 13
