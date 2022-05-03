LINDSIDE — The “prom factor” was at work in the James Monroe dugout on Tuesday evening.
The top-seeded Lady Mavericks used the motivation of their upcoming school prom to jump to a 12-0 lead and hold off Mount View 12-3 in the opening round of the Class A, Region 3, Section 1 tournament at H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex.
James Monroe head coach Jack Phipps explained, “They have their prom this coming Saturday. So if we would lose one game, then they would have to play on prom (day).
“And it’s a flip of a coin — say, it’s (against) River View — it’s a flip of a coin on where you play for that final game.”
“So these girls are a little motivated. They want to win three games straight.”
Kaydence Weikle, a junior, said, “If we lose a single game, then we’ll probably have to play on prom (day), so I think we’re all kind of fighting, NOT to play on prom (day) and also to make it to regionals.”
The Lady Mavericks (15-8) used eight hits, 10 bases on balls and three Mount View errors to put game one in the books on a windy, threatening day in Lindside. Six Monroe countians got base hits in the contest.
Gusts blew the outfield flags first in one direction, then another. Some rain started to pelt the field in the latter stages. But nothing much fazed the Lady Mavs, who wrapped up the game in 4 ½ innings.
“Once we get hitting the ball, we’re fine,” Phipps said. “We wanted to get it done. I’m happy the girls hit the ball. That’s the number one thing; you’ve got to put the ball into play.
The coach said, “We came in on our off-days, and we hit the ball really good. I slowed (the pitching machine) down a little bit … to 50 to 55. That helps with some of the pitchers we face.”
James Monroe scored twice in each of the first two innings, then added eight runs when the Mount View pitching melted down in the third frame.
Starter Caidence Shatley was tagged for nine runs over two-plus innings. Relievers Janelle Scott and Nyaisa Carrington also had time in the circle in the third inning.
Offensively, Mount View (3-13) got just one hit in the first four innings — a double to deep right field by Shatley. In the fifth, the Lady Knights produced their other two hits, a two-out single by Kelsey Bailey to get the inning started, and a two-run single by Hannah Cox.
Mount View head coach Thomas Bell said, “I think nerves got the best of them in the beginning. They were a little jittery there, and made a few mental mistakes. That was a big difference in the game in the beginning.
“We started playing ball there at the end, but it was a little too late, then. A little too late.”
Bell said, “We thought we could get the win with the (pitchers) we were using today. But sometimes the mental mistakes can hurt the pitcher.”
Shannon Phipps, daughter of the James Monroe coach, pitched the three-hitter, striking out six batters, including all three outs in the fifth.
Jack Phipps said, “That’s the most innings I’ve got out of her this year.”
Shannon also was a 2-for-2 at bat, smacking a pair of RBI doubles into center field. She also walked twice and accounted for three runs.
“I’m proud of her hitting,” Jack Phipps said. “After the two home runs (in a recent game), she had a couple of games where she didn’t hit very good.
“It seems like everybody that’s hit a home run for us this year, it’s been the same. The next game or two, everybody’s wanting to swing for the fence. So I told her, ‘Just hit me line drives’ … but it was a good swing, a level swing.”
Weikle was 2-for-3 as the No. 7 batter. Both of her hits were doubles as well.
“We’ve actually been struggling with hitting, but today, I think we actually came together as a team and did what we needed to do to get the runs in,” Weikle said.
“It was a little difficult, since they switched pitchers often, but you really just have to sit back, and be patient, and wait on it.”
The Lady Mavs also got singles from Chloe Shires, Haley Hunnicutt, Jadyn Bradley and Shaylin Wickline, whose fly into deep center brought home the first two runs of her team’s big third inning.
Bell knows that there is still more softball to be played in the double-elimination tournament. As the bottom seed in the four-team field, the Lady Knights are scheduled to travel to Montcalm or River View today for a do-or-die contest.
Bell said, “This is a building process for the them. I’m a first-year coach for them. They’re learning a lot from me that, they say, they didn’t know before. So it’s a learning process, but they’ll get better.”
Bell said, “I think we can still come back through this and win. I think that James Monroe was worried about us more than anybody (else) in the section. …
“We’re going to learn as we go, and we’re going to get better as we go. And that’s the main thing.”
Weikle said the Lady Mavericks seem to have found a sense of purpose — and it’s not about prom day.
She said, “After the first big wins we had, like against Shady and Oak Hill, I think we really started playing as a team, instead of just playing ‘just because.’”
MV: 000 03 — 3 3 3
JM: 228 0x — 12 8 2
Caidence Shatley, Janelle Scott (3), Nyaisa Carrington (3) and Kelsey Bailey. Shannon Phipps and Shaylin Wickline.