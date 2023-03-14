charleston — The dragon is a mythical beast. The James Monroe Mavericks made sure that the same could be said of the offense of the Cameron Dragons on Tuesday evening.
The Mavericks began defense of their Class A boys basketball championship with a 74-32 slaying of the eighth-seeded Dragons at the Charleston Convention Center.
James Monroe (23-2), the top seed in the class, advanced to the SSAC semifinals scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. The Mavs will face fourth seed Clay-Battelle (20-6), which defeated Webster County 60-52 earlier on Tuesday.
Cameron (14-12) was held without a point for 12:09 of game time on Tuesday, a span that started with 3:11 to go in the first quarter. The Dragons went 0-for-8 from the floor in the second period, in which they had more turnovers (11) than shot attempts.
The 33-0 scoring run by the Mavericks left experienced media members and others on the sidelines shaking their heads.
James Monroe senior Eli Allen said about Cameron’s scoreless second quarter, “I didn’t really realize that. I just went out there, we all did, and just played as hard as we could.”
“It was a fun win,” said James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage. “We watched a lot of film on (Cameron). Our goal was to put pressure up front, so hopefully they couldn’t get into their offense — because their half-court offense is pretty tough.”
“I think our boys executed that really well tonight defensively.”
Cameron head coach Tom Hart said, “We just didn’t get into a rhythm on offense. You’ve got to credit the James Monroe defense for that.”
Still, Hart said, “I’m proud of these guys. We deserved to be down here. The ball didn’t bounce our way, from the get-go.”
Sauvage said about his team’s defensive effort, “They just get after it. … This team understands how to give it 100%, and execute at the same time. There’s a big difference there.”
“Coach (Corey) Miller, and Coach (Todd) Lusk, and I, we love the defensive end. Sometimes I catch myself being a spectator on the defensive end instead of a coach, because it’s fun to watch.”
Allen said, “The more steals we get, it kinds of hypes us up more.”
Allen led the way for James Monroe. Twenty-two seconds after the Mavs won the opening tip, Allen slashed to the basket for the first two points of the contest. He raced to the other end, stole the ball, and dished it to Cooper Ridgeway for another score.
Allen finished with 19 points on 9-for-15 field-goal shooting, 11 rebounds, seven assists, eight steals and one blocked shot.
Teammate Owen Jackson, matched up with Cameron’s 6-foot-4 Lance Hartley, shot 7-for-12 and added 15 points and four steals.
Referring to the Dragons’ lineup, Jackson said, “They’re big. I’m not the strongest, but I try to do the best I can.”
Josh Burks and Collin Fox each scored 10 points and hauled down four rebounds for James Monroe. They combined for nine of the Mavs’ 24 steals and six of the team’s 15 assists.
Cooper Ridgeway was 4-for-4 from the floor for eight points.
James Monroe shot 10 for 16 in the first quarter, building a 22-9 lead. Due to extensive late substitutions by both teams, the final field goal percentage was 45% for the Monroe County squad and 22% for the Dragons.
Senior Cole Burkett, who averaged 17.1 points per game this season, led Cameron with 13 points, four steals, five rebounds and four assists.
Burks said the experience of playing at the Coliseum is enhanced by “the fans, the atmosphere. … It’s a lot different than playing in just a regular gym. You know, there are thousands of people watching.”
Burks even imagined a more subtle impact on an impressionable observer. “You don’t know who’s watching,” he said, “but there’s someone out there watching who can very well impact the game, just as much as you are, out there.”
Friday’s semifinal will be a rematch for the Mavericks and Cee Bees. James Monroe claimed a 91-55 win on the Clay-Battelle home court in Monongalia County on Jan. 14.
Burks said, “Playing hard teams makes us better … stronger, faster, just everything.”
Allen said that at the state level, “We’ve got three games left, and I’m going to give it all I’ve got.”
“I tell the boys to enjoy the journey,” Sauvage said. “I think they enjoyed the journey pretty well tonight.”
“They understand how to have a good time, but they also understand (when) it’s time to play,” the coach said. “They’re a fun group.”
Cameron (14-12)
Cole Burkett 5 3-6 13, Colton Wichterman 3 0-0 7, Mason Debolt 1 0-0 2, Colton Winters 0 1-2 1, Lance Hartley 2 1-4 5, Cuyler McCauley 1 0-0 2, Colin Magers 1 0-1 2. Totals 13 5-13 32.
James Monroe (23-2)
Josh Burks 4 0-0 10, Cooper Ridgeway 4 0-0 8, Eli Allen 9 0-0 19, Collin Fox 4 1-2 10, Owen Jackson 7 0-0 15, Ethan Ganoe 2 0-0 5, Juan Hopkins 2 0-0 4, Ryan Mann 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 2-4 74.
C 9 0 9 14 — 32
JM 22 20 22 12 — 74
3-point goals: CHS 1 (Wichterman); JM 6 (Burks 2, Allen 1, Fox 1, Ganoe 1, Jackson 1). Total fouls: CHS 5, JM 9. Fouled out: none.
