Eli Allen came into James Monroe’s program a 5-foot-7, 140-pound prospect with unlimited potential. He also came in a little late, suffering an injury that delayed his varsity debut until Jan. 17, 2020, against PikeView.
Back then, Allen said he was just trying to find his footing.
“I really didn’t know anything,” Allen said. “I didn’t know about the state tournament, it had been so long since James Monroe had been in it. I didn’t even know that there were awards for player of the year. I’d never heard of the Gatorade player of the year. It’s just not something you thought about being associated with James Monroe basketball.”
Well, 86 games and 1,598 points later, the state tournament and player of the year awards are not only associated with James Monroe basketball, but also synonymous with the program. Allen was named the Gatorade West Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year, announced Wednesday.
“It’s an honor,” Allen said while watching the Class A quarterfinal game between Tucker County and East Hardy Wednesday morning. “I put in a lot of work, and I guess that shows that it all pays off. We’re trying to win the state championship again and a lot of our time is going to be doing that. I think when it’s over and I think about everything it will really be special to me.
“My family and my teammates and my coaches deserve a lot of the credit. I wouldn’t be in this position without them.”
“It doesn’t happen often that a single-A player wins an award like that, but Eli is special,” coach Matt Sauvage said. “We saw it with him early. He does everything on the basketball court. He is a once-in-a-generation player. I’m proud to coach him and proud of his accomplishments.”
Allen is averaging right at 21 points per game, and he also averaged 9.1 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals. In the Mavericks' tournament opener against Cameron Tuesday, Allen had 19 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and eight steals and just one turnover.
He is also efficient. Allen, who has grown into a 6-foot-3, 190-pound Division I prospect, is averaging almost 1.5 points per shot. He was 9-of-15 shooting against Cameron in 26 minutes.
These days he is aware of what’s out there.
“Our sophomore year we had a pretty good season and we started to realize we had a pretty good team, and we had a chance to get to the state tournament,” Allen said. “I started to hear a lot about these awards I didn’t even know about. It’s humbling to think about because of all the great players out there.”
You can quantify the defense with a stat sheet and Allen does that.
More than the eye-popping stats that show up on the stat sheet, the secret to the success for Allen has been things that don’t always show.
“Everybody sees how good he is on offense, the points, the rebounds, the assists, but he also runs our team on the defensive end, he’s vocal and gets guys lined up and where they need to be,” Sauvage said. “He’s like a coach out here.”
If you look at the James Monroe defense, it’s ramped up of late, with two quarters where it shut out an opponent – zero points – in the last five games, one in the second quarter against Cameron Tuesday and another against Summers County, also the second quarter, Feb. 21.
Most coaches point to the fact that Allen makes his teammates better.
Meadow Bridge coach Brandon Wickline echoed the sentiment often this season.
“Eli is a dynamic athlete with a high basketball IQ, he understands when he needs to score and when he needs to facilitate,” Wickline said in that Gatorade announcement. “You can put him on any team in the state and he is immediately going to make that team better.”
Allen’s dad Rodney was a two-sport athlete at WVU. His aunt Heather Allen was an all-state softball player. One of his cousins, Brody Davis, is a star at Morgantown, and another, Ian Cline, is a 1,000-yard rusher and all-state player at Greenbrier East. Teammate Josh Burks and Allen grew up as brothers.
He played soccer for two years at James Monroe and football the last two seasons. He was a first-team all-state defensive back the last two seasons and was one of the state leaders in interceptions with eight in helping the Mavericks to the Class A state championship game. He also had 12 touchdown receptions and 16 for his career.
But basketball has always been his passion.
“I guess it started early,” Allen said. “My dad used to take me to the park in Lewisburg every Wednesday and I would just dribble the basketball. I didn’t shoot back then; I was too little to get shots up but I dribbled. I just kind of fell in love with it.”
The Gatorade Player of the Year award also takes academics and character into account. Allen has a 3.83 GPA in the classroom and volunteers every summer at the Monroe County 4-H and at multiple youth basketball camps.
The Mavericks take on Clay-Battelle in the Class A semifinals Friday at 1 p.m. in defense of their 2022 state title.
Allen, a first-team all-state player the last two years, has yet to make a college decision but is expected to start the process full bore after the season ends.
