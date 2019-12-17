The Fulton Walker Special Teams Award has come home to Martinsburg.
Named for the late Eastern Panhandle native who previously held several NFL return records, including longest kickoff return in the Super Bowl, a Martinsburg player claims the award for the first time in its six-year history.
Return specialist — and wide receiver standout — Jarod Bowie is being honored today as the West Virginia Sports Writers Association's Fulton Walker Award winner after he returned six punts for touchdowns, averaged 39.4 yards per punt return and had several called back by penalty, including what would've been a record-setting, 75-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Class AAA state championship game.
It was a special season for Bowie, a four-year player who starred as Martinsburg won its fourth straight title. He was there for all 56 victories by the Bulldogs during that span.
"I had a lot of fun," Bowie said. "It feels good not to lose."
He virtually was a threat to score any time he touched the ball. Or, close to it.
"How many returns did he get tackled inside the 5?" Martinsburg coach David Walker said. "And he had three or four called back."
One of those late takedowns occurred as Bowie displayed for all of the Mountain State to see his talented return ability right off the bat in state championship game. He took the opening kickoff 77 yards to the Cabell Midland 8-yard line.
The runback set up the first of two Martinsburg touchdowns in the first 26 seconds, the second coming on a 14-yard pass play to Bowie, as the Bulldogs downed Cabell Midland for a 49-21 victory.
"My blockers set me up good, and I read 'em good, and I get to the end zone," Bowie said.
He said he misread a block at the end of his kickoff, preventing him from returning it for a touchdown.
He never let up on Cabell Midland, however.
Even though he missed out on a pair of return touchdowns in the state final, Bowie still scored three touchdowns in the final, catching touchdown passes of 14, 25 and 20 yards, part of a five-catch, 73-yard effort on offense.
Bowie finished the season with 2,117 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns.
Much of the time, he and his starting teammates watched second halves from the sidelines, limiting the numbers they could've produced.
The wide receiver was chosen as captain of Triple-A all-state first team.
Bowie caught 45 passes for 1,078 yards, averaging 24 yards per reception. He also rushed for 218 yards, averaging 18.2 yards per run. He averaged 39.4 yards per punt return and 32.9 on kickoff returns, adding 591 and 230 yards, respectively.
"I don't remember seeing anybody move quite like he does — he's smooth," Walker said.
Walker likens Bowie to former Martinsburg standout Brandon Barrett, a Parade All-American who won the Kennedy Award twice.
"We had a discussion in the coaches office (last week) about how he ranks among receivers and players from here," Walker said. "He's definitely up there with guys like Brandon Barrett.
"That's who he reminds me of. He's not as big as Brandon. And Brandon played defense."
The energetic and electric Bowie, who seems to have a knack for knowing when to gear down or accelerate, needed to only focus on offense and returns. He's played defensive back in the past, but it was unnecessary in 2019 for the Bulldogs.
The coach thinks Bowie relies a lot on instinct when he has the ball in his hands.
"He glides," Walker said. "That's him.
"We work a lot on blocking things, but when the ball's in his hand, that's Jarod."
Bowie thinks his talent stems from his father, a high school football player.
"I got his genes," Bowie said.
Bowie is listed at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, a size that could play a factor in his college recruiting.
Bowie has a preferred walk-on offer to West Virginia and about a half-dozen others to Division II schools in West Virginia, including his current favorite, Shepherd, where his former teammate Tyson Bagent is rewriting the passing record books for the Rams.
Beyond his talents, Walker thinks Bowie would be the perfect college teammate.
"He likes to play the game," Walker said. "He plays on the scout team. He just loves to play. Other kids would worry about getting banged up doing that.
"He loves to see his teammates do well. He's very unselfish. He never complains about not getting the ball. He's a great kid to have around."
Despite all of the hoopla over the number of state championships by Martinsburg and its current state-record win streak, to Bowie, the people have been the best part.
"Just being there with the team and coaching staff every day in school," Bowie said. "They're just good people."
Bowie hopes his college career includes having the ball in his hands as much as he did in high school. He wants to catch passes and return kicks.
"Most definitely," Bowie said. "That's what I would want to play."
He's proven himself in those disciplines of the game.
Others considered for the award included Romeo Dunham of South Charleston, Kaulin Parris of Bluefield, Jared Griffith of Lewis County and Erick Bevil of Shady Spring.
Bowie will be honored at the 74th annual Victory Awards Dinner May 3 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.