Marshall will get a peek into its future this bowl season.
The Thundering Herd will take on future Sun Belt Conference rival Louisiana on Dec. 18 in the New Orleans Bowl. The game will be played inside the Caesars Superdome with a kickoff time scheduled for 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Marshall (7-5) enters the 2021 bowl season with a 12-4 all-time record in bowl games (a .750 winning percentage -- the highest among all programs that have played in at least seven bowl games). The Herd, however, has dropped its last two bowl appearances and will be looking to get back to its winning ways in the postseason against the No. 16 Ragin’ Cajuns -- who posted a 12-1 record this season and have not lost since their season-opener at Texas.
“We are really excited to have the opportunity to continue our season,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said in a release from the school Sunday afternoon. “Not only do we get the opportunity to play a phenomenal opponent, we get to do it in a great city, and in a very well-respected bowl. We are looking forward to all the great things New Orleans has to offer as we prepare to take on a really good football team!"
The New Orleans Bowl will be a clash of one of the nation’s most productive offensive teams and one of the country’s stingiest teams on defense. Louisiana, which beat Appalachian State on Saturday to claim the Sun Belt Conference championship, ranks No. 11 in the country in scoring defense allowing just 18.2 points per game. Three Ragin’ Cajuns were named to the All-SBC first team -- offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, running back Chris Smith and punter Ryhs Burns, with a total of 16 players being honored on the SBC postseason teams.
Marshall, meanwhile, is ranked fourth nationally with 35 rushing touchdowns and comes in at No. 10 in total offense (470.8 yards per game). MU has the No. 12 passing offense in the country (310.9 yards per game) and on defense ranks No. 13 nationally with 38 sacks.
“We are thrilled to be playing in New Orleans, especially given our impending move to the Sun Belt Conference,” MU interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley said in the release. “The Thundering Herd has a tradition of traveling extremely well to our bowl appearances and I know that our fans are eager to do that once again. We look forward to a great game against nationally ranked Louisiana and are pleased that this will be a league game in the future.”
Marshall has only played one game prior to this season’s New Orleans Bowl at the Superdome -- a 31-10 win against former Conference USA rival Tulane in 2009.