Marshall to play Buffalo in Camellia Bowl

With Marshall reeling after two consecutive losses, maybe playing a team it historically owns will provide a positive finish to the season.
The Thundering Herd accepted an invitation to play in the Camellia Bowl on Christmas Day. Its opponent will be Buffalo, a team Marshall dominated as a member of the Mid-American Conference.
The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern from Montgomery, Ala., and will be televised by ESPN.
The Herd has not played the Bulls since Oct. 23, 2004, its last season in the MAC. Marshall won that game 48-14 in Huntington.
Marshall leads the all-time series 8-1. Its only loss was 37-12 on Nov. 21, 1959, in the teams’ first-ever meeting.
The teams met again twice more, in 1963 and 1964, but not again until 1999, Marshall’s third season in the MAC. The Herd won six straight against Buffalo before leaving for Conference USA in 2005.
Of course, this isn’t the same Buffalo team as back then. The Bulls have won two of the last three MAC East Division championships (2018, 2020) and also won in 2007 and 2008.
The Bulls (5-1) are led by running back Jaret Patterson, who was the nation’s leading rusher after the regular season with 203 rushing yards per game and 18 touchdowns in five games. But he was held to 47 yards on 18 carries in last week’s 38-28 MAC championship loss to Ball State.
He was injured in the third quarter but returned in the fourth.
Patterson, who was recently touted as a 2021 Heisman Trophy candidate, was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year. Lance Leipold was named Coach of the Year.
Marshall (7-2), meanwhile, will be looking to rediscover its offense. After closing out the regular season with a 20-0 loss to Rice that knocked it out of the Top 25, the Herd didn’t score until the third quarter against UAB in Friday’s Conference USA title game. It proved too late, and the Blazers left Huntington with a 22-13 win.
This will be Marshall’s first appearance in the Camellia Bowl, which debuted in 2014. It won’t be the Herd’s first bowl experience in Alabama — Marshall defeated Louisville and East Carolina in the GMAC Bowl in Mobile in 2001 and 2002.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber