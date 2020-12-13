Marshall to host C-USA title game vs. UAB

Marshall's run at perfection may have ended, but the chance at a championship still exists. And there will be no travel involved.
The Thundering Herd will host UAB Friday night in the Conference USA championship game. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. from Joan C. Edwards Stadium and be televised by CBS Sports Network.
Marshall (7-1, 4-1 C-USA) won its first East Division championship since 2014, when it went on to defeat Louisiana Tech for the league title. The Herd defeated Northern Illinois 52-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl and finished the season ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25.
This is Marshall's third appearance in the title game under head coach Doc Holliday. The Herd lost at Rice in 2013, which was the last time the East Division winner did not host the championship game.
Marshall had been in the Top 25 since defeating Appalachian State on Sept. 19, but was upset by Rice on Dec. 5. Redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells, who has had a breakout season, threw five interceptions in that game.
The Herd was supposed to host Charlotte last Friday to conclude the regular season but the game was canceled due to Covid-19 concerns. Florida Atlantic then lost to Southern Miss, cementing Herd as East Division champion.
Wells leads the conference with 16 touchdown passes. Running back Brenden Knox is averaging 102.5 yards per game and has scored nine touchdowns.
The Herd is holding opponents to just 11.4 points per game, which leads the Football Bowl Subdivision. Marshall is second in total defense at 253.9 yards per game.
UAB (5-3, 3-1) won its third straight West Division title. The Blazers won the 2018 C-USA title in just their second season back after the university dismantled the program in 2014. The program was reinstated in 2015.
