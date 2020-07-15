Marshall starting QB Isaiah Green enters transfer portal

Marshall junior starting quarterback Isaiah Green has entered the transfer portal, the university's athletic department confirmed Wednesday.
Green was named the Thundering Herd's starter as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and started nine of the 10 games he played he missed three games because of injury. He was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team after finishing the season 187-of-330 passing for 2,459 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was intercepted 10 times.
Green's 245.9 yards-per-game average is a Marshall record for freshman quarterbacks.
He started all 13 games for the Herd last season and was 189-of-336 for 2.438 yards and 15 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.
Tight end Xavier Gaines is the only player on the roster to have thrown a collegiate pass. He's 1-of-4 for 33 yards.
Quarterbacks on the 2020 roster are redshirt freshmen Grant Wells, a graduate of George Washington High School, and Joel Lambiotte, Huntington High graduate and redshirt sophomore Luke Zban and true freshman Eli Sammons.
The Herd is scheduled to open the season Aug. 29 at East Carolina.
