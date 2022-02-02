The Marshall men’s basketball team will look to make it two wins in a row when the Thundering Herd visits current Conference USA rival and fellow future Sun Belt Conference member Old Dominion on Thursday.
Marshall (8-13, 1-7 Conference USA) snapped a 10-game losing streak last time out with an 84-81 win against a very good UAB team in Huntington – without star player Taevion Kinsey – and now the Herd will attempt to capitalize on some of the momentum from that win.
Kinsey’s status with an inflamed Achilles’ tendon is still day-to-day, but with or without the standout from Columbus, Ohio the Herd will likely have its hands full on Thursday.
The Monarchs (8-12, 3-4 C-USA), like Marshall, have underachieved this season but also like Marshall they snapped a losing streak last Saturday. ODU came up short against UTEP, Rice, North Texas and Charlotte in consecutive games before winning the rematch with the 49ers 68-52 on Saturday behind 22 points from Austin Trice and 16 from C.J. Keyser.
Thundering Herd head coach Dan D’Antoni said he expects a physical game when his team takes the floor in Norfolk on Thursday (8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network).
“ODU is ODU,” D’Antoni said. “They’ve been that way ever since I’ve been in the league. Same kind of offense. Inside mostly – not tall kids but strong, big bodies inside. They shoot a little bit more 3s than when I first got here, but mostly a lot of down picks, a lot of down screens coming off. Man-to-man defense. They play strong man-to-man, they don’t switch much. They get into you. They’re physical. They like to play deep in shot-clocks, which means you’re having a grind game most of the time.”
How much of a grind are the Monarchs putting teams through this season? ODU averages 66.6 points per game, and allows 66.5 points per game. Keyser, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who transferred to ODU this season from North Carolina Central, leads the Monarchs in scoring at 14.6 points per game while Trice – last season’s C-USA Sixth Man of the Year – chips in with 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Marshall has, however, played well in Norfolk in recent seasons.
The all-time series is tied at nine wins each, but MU has won four of the last five against Old Dominion – including two of the last three in the Monarchs’ gym.
“We’ve had a lot of success down there,” D'Antoni said. “We’ve gotten the better of the series [recently], so hopefully we can continue that.”
l l l
The Marshall women’s basketball team will look to get back to its winning ways on Thursday when it hosts ODU (6 p.m., streaming on ESPN+).
The Herd (11-7, 6-3 C-USA) had won eight of its previous nine games before dropping a pair of games last week on the road at Middle Tennessee and UAB.
“Obviously we had a tough weekend," Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said last Saturday. "Credit to UAB. They got the ball where they needed it to go and hit shots when they needed to hit them. We couldn't get a stop when we needed one. They have good post players, and they have guards that can make shots. Obviously, two disappointing games."
Marshall lost those games by a combined 51 points (80-41 against Middle and 77-65 against the Blazers), but if there was a silver lining to the weekend it was the play of MU’s Savannah Wheeler – especially against UAB.
Wheeler, who leads Conference USA in scoring at 20.3 points per game, poured in 31 against the Blazers to pull ahead of Saundra Fullen and Talequia Hamilton and into 17th place on the program’s list of all-time scoring leaders. It was her fourth game with at least 30 points this season and the 21st consecutive game the Boyd County, Kentucky native has scored in double-digits.