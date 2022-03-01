Marshall set for pair against Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky and Marshall don’t have a long history as rivals, but the two have played some memorable games on the hardwood in recent seasons. This week, the two will meet for perhaps the final times as Conference USA members to close the men’s college basketball regular season.
The Thundering Herd may have one foot out the door towards the Sun Belt Conference, but before it leaves MU would like to reverse its recent luck against the Hilltoppers – and it will get two opportunities to do so this week.
The first comes Wednesday in Huntington, where Marshall (11-18, 4-12 C-USA) will host WKU (7 p.m., streaming on ESPN+) for Senior Night looking to snap a five-game losing streak against the Hilltoppers with the Herd’s last win in the series coming more than three years ago.
WKU (17-12, 9-7 C-USA) has been very streaky this season, but has been playing its best basketball during the last month. The Hilltoppers lost five straight in January before rattling off seven consecutive wins in February. The last time out, however, a short-handed WKU squad took a 69-52 beating at Middle Tennessee.
Western Kentucky was without former Poca High standout Luke Frampton and Maryland transfer Jarius Hamilton in the loss at Middle. Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said he does not know if those two will play against his team on Wednesday, but he still expects a battle on his hands against the Hilltoppers either way.
“They’re competitive,” D’Antoni said. “They started out real slow, but they’ve turned it on here lately. They lost to a good Middle Tennessee team at Middle, which is not embarrassing by any stretch.”
Guards Dayvion McKnight and Camron Justice have led the way for WKU in scoring this season. McKnight averages a team-high 15.8 points per game while McKnight – back this season after a year away from the program – is at 14.8 points per game. Hamilton (13.0 points per game) and Josh Anderson (12.2 points per game) also average double-figures in scoring for the Hilltoppers.
“[McKnight] is a good player,” D’Antoni said. “He’s left-handed. He’s the one who breaks your defense down a little easier. He can get inside a little bit and make plays. The Frampton kid doesn’t really put it on the floor. Justice can put it on the floor, but he’s got to have an angle. He doesn’t have that real quickness that you get exposed with sometimes. The Anderson kid is pretty good. He can be a big time player when he wants to but he’s not really consistent. Hamilton is a really good player, but he banged his knee the game before and didn’t play against Middle. I don’t know if he’s going to be available [Wednesday] or not.”
On the defensive end of the floor, WKU has some weaknesses but one of them is not size. Junior center Jamarion Sharp, listed at 7-foot-5, patrols the inside for the Hilltoppers and can cause big problems for the opposition in the paint. Another newcomer to Western Kentucky this season, Sharp was one of the top junior college prospects in the country last season coming out of John Logan College.
“The defensive issues extend around to the outside, not around the basket because they’ve got that big kid,” D’Antoni said.
“[Sharp] is long and runs the floor really well. If he gets behind you, you’re in trouble with a dunk. He’ll do a lot of damage that way, but mostly he blocks a lot of shots and hangs in the middle.”
For Marshall, the focus is the same as it ever was – inward. D’Antoni said with two games remaining in the regular season his message to the team hasn’t – and won’t – change.
“I talk more about the other team to y’all than I do my team,” D’Antoni said. “It’s really all about us. I’m a great believer that you focus on your team, not so much the other team. Not to say you don’t do a scouting report and not to say you don’t set your defense to how you’re going to guard their set – most of your talk is about improving your game and playing our game against them, whether it be defense or offense. We do the same things. We just don’t quit. We keep plugging. We are who we are, and we just keep trying to get better and eliminate mental mistakes that we make.”