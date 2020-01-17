The Marshall University Southern Coalfields Club will hold its second annual semi-formal winter dance Saturday, Jan. 25, at Historic Black Knight Country Club.
The night will begin at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. A buffet dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick will serve as guest speaker.
Live music and dancing with D.J. Marc Campbell will begin at 8 p.m. and run through 11 p.m.
The event drew 66 people last year.
“We would like to get the couples who came last year to bring more couples this year,” said Rick Vass with the MUSCC.
The cost of the dance will be $125 per couple and $75 per person if you RSVP by Monday, Jan. 20. At the door, the cost will be $150 per couple and $100 per person. Four beer/wine tickets are included per couple and there will be a cash bar.
All proceeds will benefit both the Big Green and the Marshall Alumni Foundation to provide scholarships for students and athletes at Marshall University. Locally, students from Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming and Summers counties will be eligible for scholarships funded by this club.
To pay by credit card, call the Big Green Foundation at 304-696-4661.
For more information, call Vass at 304-575-0040, Doug Leeber at 304-266-8766, Larry Canterbury at 304-663-6374 or Larry Foster at 304-573-5336.