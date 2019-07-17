dallas — Marshall and North Texas each won nine games and played in a bowl game last season. Conference USA media members expect that success to continue.
The Thundering Herd has been picked to win the East Division and the Mean Green has been tabbed as the West champion in preseason voting by media members who cover C-USA schools.
Marshall received 14 first-place votes. FIU received nine and Florida Atlantic got three.
North Texas picked up 20 first-place votes, followed by Southern Miss with four.
Marshall welcomes back nine starters on offense and six on defense from a squad that finished 6-2 in the conference last season. Quarterback Isaiah Green was named co-Freshman of the Year after averaging 245 yards per game with 15 touchdown passes in 10 games.
In addition to four returning starters on the offensive line, led by senior All-C-USA center Levi Brown, the Herd brings back a pair of productive rushers in junior Tyler King (the team’s leading rusher the last two seasons) and sophomore Brenden Knox (578 yards and 4 TDs in the final five games last year).
The Marshall defense did not allow a 100-yard rusher all of last season. Senior end Channing Hames and linebacker Omari Cobb will lead the way up front, while cornerback Chris Jackson spearheads the secondary.
North Texas returns nine starters from the league’s top-ranked scoring offense (34.6 points per game). Included in that group is senior quarterback Mason Fine, the back-to-back C-USA Offensive Player of the Year and the FBS active leader in passing yards with 9,417. He threw 27 touchdown passes in 2018, tossing 12 to senior wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. (68 catches for 1,017 yards).
Junior running back DeAndre Torrey ran for 977 yards and 15 scores behind a line that welcomes back a trio of starters.
On the other side of the ball, senior defensive end LaDarius Hamilton (7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss) and senior safety Khairi Muhammad (67 tackles, four interceptions) headline the six starters who are back on defense.
FIU, armed with 16 combined returning starters on offense and defense, including senior and 2018 C-USA Newcomer of The Year quarterback James Morgan (C-USA-best 157.6 passer efficiency rating and a school-record 26 TD passes) and senior linebacker Sage Lewis (school records with 132 total tackles and 83 solo stops), was picked second in the East, followed by Florida Atlantic and senior linebacker Rashad Smith (team-high 86 tackles, four interceptions and one fumble recovery).
Rounding out the media picks in the East are Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Old Dominion and Charlotte.
Southern Miss, which allowed the fewest first downs in the FBS and had the third-ranked total defense, returns six starters on that side of the ball, led by senior safety Ky’el Hemby (51 tackles, six interceptions), along with nine returnees on offense, and has been selected second, followed by Louisiana Tech and playmaking junior safety Amik Robertson (61 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, four interceptions, 12 PBUs), picked third. Closing out the media picks in the West Division are UAB, UTSA, Rice and UTEP, respectively.
The C-USA Championship Game will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home of the division winner with the best overall record. Should that be Marshall and North Texas, the Herd leads the series 2-1. They last met in 2016, with the Mean Green taking a 38-21 win in Denton, Texas.
C-USA MEDIA MEMBERS PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
EAST DIVISION
1. Marshall (14)
2. FIU (9)
3. Florida Atlantic (3)
4. Middle Tennessee
5. WKU
6. Old Dominion
7. Charlotte
WEST DIVISION
1. North Texas (20)
2. Southern Miss (4)
3. Louisiana Tech
4. UAB (2)
5. UTSA
6. Rice
7. UTEP