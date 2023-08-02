The calendar flipped to August on Tuesday, and that means it is officially unofficially football season.
Marshall opens its third preseason summer camp under head coach Charles Huff this week looking to build on a 2022 season that saw the Thundering Herd make its debut in the Sun Belt Conference, struggle mightily at times on offense, then claw its way to a run of wins down the stretch that was capped by a Myrtle Beach Bowl win against Connecticut.
So how can Marshall get better for 2023?
There is the obvious – MU has to get improved play from the quarterback position this season. Last season, Huff and his staff whiffed on Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi and were forced to go with Cam Fancher, who left a lot to be desired. Yes, MU won a lot of games down the stretch in 2022 but if we’re being honest those wins didn’t come because the Herd had a good quarterback under center. Of the five consecutive wins to close last season’s schedule, one was a 12-0 win against Old Dominion via four MU field goals while Marshall failed to score more than 23 points in any of those final five games.
That’s a testament to just how good the defense was for the Herd last season. Marshall lost some very good players on that side of the ball, but with defensive lineman Owen Porter, linebacker Eli Neal and defensive back Micah Abraham (just to name a few) back for 2023 expectations are high for the MU defense.
It’s also pretty obvious that Marshall will need some receivers to step up this season. Corey Gammage is gone, transferred to Purdue, but now is the time for Talik Keaton and Charles Montgomery to really establish themselves as top-line receivers on the depth chart.
Look, I know how I sound. Marshall won nine games last season (a first for the Herd since 2018) and won a bowl game in just Huff’s second season with the program. That’s great! It really is!
My concern this offseason has been that while all of that is great, the Thundering Herd was a few plays and bounces here or there from that record being much worse. Consider those final six wins (including the bowl game) – Marshall won by scores of 12-0, 28-21, 23-10, 28-23 and 28-14 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Those are close games and there were times in every one when it felt like something could take a bad turn against the Herd.
The margin for error in college football can be so thin, and even more so in the Sun Belt’s East Division – also known as the best division in Group of Five football. The Herd did enough and found ways to get by and win last season, aided by a bit of luck at times. If MU has to go that route again, I’m not so sure Marshall will be as lucky this time around.
l l l
Herd That, a team of mostly Marshall men’s basketball alumni, came into this summer’s The Basketball Tournament with a bit of revenge on its mind, so you know it felt good when HT pulled away in the second half to bury Best Virginia, a team of mostly West Virginia University men’s basketball alumni that eliminated Herd That from TBT last summer.
It would have been easy, and maybe even somewhat expected, for Herd That to let down following the big win against Best Virginia, but that’s not what the team did. They knocked off a former TBT finalist, Sideline Cancer, in West Virginia Regional championship game in Wheeling then followed that up by blasting Boeheim’s Army, the Syracuse alumni team, in the quarterfinal round.
The boys in green are now just two wins away from the TBT $1 million prize going into Wednesday's semifinal game against Team Heartfire, an unaffiliated team, in Philadelphia for a spot in the championship game on Thursday against either Friday Beers, a team sponsored by an Instagram meme account, or North Texas alumni team Bleed Green.
